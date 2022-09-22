WYSOX – The Athens golf team continued their undefeated season in the NTL with yet another win on Tuesday at Towanda Golf Club with a team score of 347.
Junior Evan Cooper would turn in one of his lowest scores of the season, shooting a 74 and had an extremely steady performance with 11 pars with two birdies.
Dylan Saxon would shoot an 87, Nick Jacob shot a 92 and Lucas Kraft turned in a 99 to lead Athens to victory and move the Wildcats to 36–0 on the year.
Not far behind was Wyalusing in third place with a team score of 362.
The Rams received two solid days from senior Brody Fuhrey (86) and junior Nick Salsman (85) who both shot under 90 on the day.
Conner Smith (95) and Hunter House (96) also shot below 100 to help their team move to 28-8 on the season and keep their hold on second place in the NTL standings.
Towanda would finish in sixth place with a score of 439, and was led by Teagan Irish (95), Carson Glantz (100) and Paige Perry (108) while Blaine McCarthy also cracked the top for the Black Knights.
Sayre would take last place, scoring 463, with Jackson Hubbard turning in the top score for his team, shooting below 100 with a 97 while Kegan Hayford, David Hall Jr., and Cole Homer rounded out the scoring for the Redskins.
Wellsboro took second place with a score of 357 led by Hayden Zuchowski (82), NP-Mansfield finished fourth with a score of 381 paced by Andrew Green (78), and CV finished in fifth led by Jordan Vargeson (85).
The NTL golf teams will be back on the course on Tuesday at Tomasso’s Country Club in Chemung at 2 p.m.
