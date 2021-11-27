CICERO — Tioga senior Emmett Wood was not going to allow the Tigers to lose another state semifinal game under his watch.
“I’ve lost this game three times now, so I wasn’t losing this game again,” said Wood. “Our seniors and the whole team we’re ready to go.”
Coming into Friday’s state semifinal game, Tioga was 1-7 in state semifinal games. The most recent loss was a 28-27 heartbreaker to Clymer/Sherman Panama in 2019. The Tigers held a lead in that game, but Wood left the game with an injury, contributing to CSP’s to come back win.
However, the story on Friday night was a bit different.
Wood owned the game on the ground against Oakfield-Alabama/Elba of Section V. He broke loose for four touchdowns, to help his team punch a ticket to the Carrier Dome for the state final in a dominating 49-6 win.
“We’ve been in the state semis now for nine years,” noted Tioga head coach Nick Aiello. “We broke through in 2015, and after a while it can be a little frustrating, but you keep chipping away. We punched that ticket today and I am very excited for the boys.”
Tioga’s win was never really in question after they shook off a slow start in the first quarter. Both defenses held tough in the first frame for no score.
In the first minute of the second quarter, Wood opened up the floodgates.
Tioga ate up the clock in a long possession, carrying over from the first quarter. Wood was given the ball 12 times in a 14-play drive to score on a one-yard run.
Less than five minutes later, it was Wood again, this time from 10 yards out in a shorter drive. He would then score two minutes later from 18 yards to give himself a hat trick of scores in the second quarter alone.
Perhaps the biggest momentum stopper in the contest came at the end of the first half. OAE looked impressive going 68 yards down the field, but as usual, the Tioga defense stiffened up.
The Tigers stopped a fourth-and-goal from the five to give them back the ball at the end of the half, where they would keep a 21-point cushion heading into the break.
“It came down to watching film,” noted Tioga senior Gavin Godfrey, who is a force on both sides of the ball. “Out of any formation they came out with we knew what play was coming. It was down to two or three plays that they would run and we had some keys so it gave it away every time. We were just ready for them.”
Tioga would then score two more touchdowns in the last two quarters each. The first came from Isaac Peterson from four yards away. Peterson also had a great day on the defensive side of the ball for the Tigers.
Wood would then score his fourth and final touchdown on the next possession from eight yards away to give his team a 35-0 lead.
OAE refused to be shut out in the contest. It only took two plays on a drive, but the Aggies found themselves in the end zone with a 56-yard touchdown burst from Connor Scott.
Godfrey then took over on the final two plays from scrimmage for the Tigers. Their final two drives were just a play each. Godfrey got loose on the first from 52 yards out while his second run later in the fourth was a 65-yard dash. Godfrey lost the defender towards the end of the run with a juke to put the emphatic touches on the 43-point win.
Godfrey finished the game as the most efficient runner for the Tigers as he accounted for 204 yards on just eight carries and two touchdowns. Wood was a workhouse on the ground with 25 carries for 183 yards and four scores.
Sophomore quarterback Caden Bellis had 23 yards on the ground, and did not even need to attempt a pass.
With only two carries, Connor Scott led the way in the ground game for the Aggies with 72 yards and a touchdown. Gaige Armbrewster followed closely behind with 54 yards on 17 carries, while Noah Currier had 40 yards on six attempts.
“Going to the dome is all I’ve wanted since I saw Jesse Manuel score his last touchdown,” added Wood. “It’s happening now, so I am going to enjoy this for a couple of days, and then get ready for whoever we play next.”
Tioga will now gear up for the school’s second ever state championship appearance with the other coming in 2015 when they won it all.
The game will be set to kickoff at noon on Friday inside the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, NY. Their opponent will be undefeated Moriah from Section VII, which advanced with a 28-14 win over Greenwich. Moriah lost to CSP in the final two years ago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.