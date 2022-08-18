Tim’s, but also walleyes

Paula and I are big fans of Tim Horton’s coffee, so much so we even drink it at home as well as anytime we’re on the road and there’s a Tim’s shop in the area. I guess, looking back, we discovered Tim’s during our many trips to Canada; the franchise was started by Hockey Hall of Famer Tim Horton, who died tragically in a car crash at the tail end of his playing career and before the shops popped up on seemingly every street corner in the country.
We also like to fish – and eat – walleye, and the coffee doesn’t taste nearly as good when we’re sitting in a Tim’s at Dunkirk, N.Y., shorebound due to 5- and even 7-foot waves, our fishing trip scrubbed and a 3.5-hour drive home awaiting. It has happened often, so much so that many of my outdoor writing friends urge me to stay home when we have a trip planned. And not all of them are kidding.
And after having a pair of Lake Ontario salmon trips wiped out by similar conditions, I wasn’t optimistic, given my track record, when Paula and I ventured west last week to Lake Erie for an annual gathering of writers and others to showcase the lake’s incredible walleye fishery.
But this time we were met by conditions conducive even to canoeing or kayaking the big lake, with the “waves of one foot or less” prediction on the Lake Erie marine forecast coming true. And given the state of Erie’s walleye fishery, we knew that “getting on” essentially meant we’d be returning home with plenty of filets.
It has, in fact, been that good on Lake Erie, with several superb year classes of walleye now offering up fantastic fishing where six-fish limits are the norm and, as Dr. Jason Robinson of the New York DEC’s Great Lakes Fisheries Unit says, “the good old days are now.”
We had other reasons for optimism; we were fishing with Capt. Codey Allen of Lake Affect Fishing Charters. Codey and his mate Kim Blake have plenty of experience guiding on both Erie and Ontario, this day aboard his 21-foot Lund he calls his “little boat.” His 28-foot Wellcraft Coastal is docked down the road a bit at Barcelona. Codey has a track record that includes a win in the prestigious Southtowns Walleye Derby back in 2015, a series of top-5 finishes in the Northern Chautauqua Conservation Club walleye derby, and the $25,000 top prize in the fall 2019 Lake Ontario Counties Derby thanks to a 33.5-pound king salmon.
Our boat included DEC PR man TJ Pignataro and Dunkirk city planner Vince DeJoy, neither of whom had a lot of angling experience and were likely just happy to be out of the office for the morning. They were pleasantly surprised when the rods started jumping and they landed walleye in the neighborhood of five pounds.
Paula boated several fine fish, and the lake gifted me a trio of solid walleyes, one that may have flirted with seven pounds, as if apologizing for its past angry ways that kept me off the water.
As the morning progressed and our cooler filled with fish, Codey readily offered up tips and tactics via running commentary as he monitored the rods. I quickly shared it all via text with longtime friend Terry Catlin of Chemung, who has a boat of his own and would be visiting Erie a few days later for a week of fishing with his wife Barb. It was a strange language for a stream and river guy like myself, with terms like lead core, dipseys, riggers, Renoskys, Bombers, trolling speeds “up and down,” and specific hotspots off Dunkirk and Barcelona.
The annual event was organized by the Erie and Chautauqua county fish advisory boards, as well as the Eastern Lake Erie Charter Boat Association. On this day the walleye fishery was on full display, but the big lake –9,940 square miles, with shoreline in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and Canada – also offers up incredible smallmouth bass fishing that attracts anglers from around the country, as well as superb angling for big lake trout, yellow perch, steelhead, and salmon.
Walleye will again be the target Aug. 24-26 when Dunkirk hosts the National Walleye Tour Championship, with the top 40 pros on the tour plying Erie’s waters for the prestigious title. They’re coming to Lake Erie for the same reasons thousands of walleye pursuers do every year.
Paula and I returned home with enough filets to carry us into next season, and vowed to fish again with Codey and Kim, maybe this time out of Barcelona where the potential exists for a Leviathan lake trout.
The next morning I had my usual cup of Tim Horton’s coffee before heading upstairs to the office for a couple hours.
Damn, it tasted good.
