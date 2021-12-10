The seniors on the Athens boys basketball team have made three trips to the District IV playoffs, and been knocked out before the final all three times.
This year, the Wildcats will try to finally get over that hump.
With five seniors, four juniors and a solid group of underclassmen, this Athens team has the perfect mix of talent and leadership that could lift the Wildcats to a district title.
“I think the ability to handle adversity and I think the maturity level is there. We’re another year older,” Athens coach Jim Lister said. “We have five seniors this year that have been around the game for a long time. If they work together, play as a team and stay healthy, we have a pretty good shot.”
As the Wildcats approach opening night, Lister likes what he has seen as the squad’s freshmen and upperclassmen take the floor together.
“We’re really excited about our freshman class this year. We have seven incoming freshmen that are very talented basketball players,” he said. “They’ve been playing since the early grades, and now they’re mixing up with these seniors and juniors that know how to play the game, and it’s been a really good mix.”
Senior center JJ Babcock also sees potential in this group of freshmen, not only for this year, but also in the future.
“We’ve got a lot of freshmen,” Babcock said. “It’ll be good for this team and our program for them to come up with good senior leadership to teach them how to play the game.”
While the future of the program is in good hands, the focus right now is still on that elusive district championship, and the road there will not be easy.
The Northern Tier League is as strong as ever, and the Wildcats will also take on Class 6A Williamsport and perennial District II contender Dallas.
“We have a very challenging schedule, which is good,” Lister said. “They’re excited about that and I’m looking forward to it.”
Babcock believes Athens has the tools to work through that difficult schedule.
“We’ve always had strong communication, and we’ve always had good team chemistry,” he said. “I’ve known these guys for as long as I’ve been playing basketball, and we’re locked in.”
In their preparations for opening night, the Wildcats have had two scrimmages to get a taste of game action.
“The scrimmages were good,” senior guard Tucker Brown said. “There was a lot to learn from and improve on so we can build for the future.”
Athens will begin its pursuit of a District IV Championship tonight against Johnson City in the STOP DWI Tipoff Tournament.
“We’re just really excited to play,” Babcock said. “We’ve got some intensity going in practice, and we’re just ready to go.”
