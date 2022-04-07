SAYRE — Led by two home runs and six RBI from Jackson Hubbard, the Sayre baseball team cruised to a 14-1 victory over Muncy on Wednesday.
Zack Garrity led things off for Sayre with a leadoff double, and Brayden Horton followed with a home run, his second in as many games.
Luke Horton then doubled and came into score on Hubbard’s first homer, as Sayre took a 4-0 lead into the second inning.
Dom Fabbri and Oakley Gorman led off the bottom of the second with back-to-back singles, and Fabbri scored on an RBI single by Brayden Horton.
Brayden Horton finished the game with two hits and four RBI.
Luke Horton was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Kannon VanDuzer drew an RBI walk to bring up Hubbard, who launched a grand slam over the left field fence to put Sayre up 10-0.
Sayre added four more runs in the third inning to go ahead 14-0.
Muncy finally got on the board in the top of the fifth inning when Cameron Kamerer came around to score after getting hit by a pitch, but that was all the Indians could muster and the game ended with Sayre’s second straight mercy rule victory.
The loss was Muncy’s first of the season.
“We got some really good at bats, especially early in the lineup,” Sayre coach Jamie VanDuzer said. “They’re working hitters counts and they’re hitting it, they’re not missing it.”
Kannon VanDuzer got the win on the mound for Sayre and allowed just one run, which was unearned.
Sayre will travel to Williamson for a game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday before facing Athens on Saturday afternoon at PNC Field in Moosic.
