Sayre overwhelmed by Muncy's fast start

MUNCY — The Sayre-Muncy football matchup is one that is highly anticipated each year, and for good reason. Muncy has won four of the last five district championships in Class A. For the two teams it’s usually a highly contested matchup. However, on Friday night it didn’t quite live up to that expectation.
Muncy exploded offensively in a fast start, going up 27-0 at the half. The first half momentum was enough to put away the Redskins by a final score of 42-8. Sayre woke up offensively in the second half, but at that moment it was too late.
“In that first half I thought we just got punched in the gut and I think some of our guys were just shell-shocked that whole first half,” said Sayre Head Coach Kevin Gorman. “They came out ready to play in the second half and I think it just came down to guys saying we’re tired of getting embarrassed so let’s get after it.”
Muncy moved quickly on their first possession but used 11 plays to get in the endzone. The drive was capped off by a seven-yard touchdown pass from Branson Eyer to Ty Nixon.
The Indians scored on just two plays on the next drive, after Sayre was called down on a punt, giving the home team excellent field position.
That time it was freshman sensation Austin Johnson who gave Muncy a 13-0 lead heading into the second quarter. Johnson finished the contest with 10 rushes for 61 yards to go along with his touchdown.
The Sayre defense then stepped up, holding Muncy scoreless for the next 13 minutes. The Indians then scored twice in a three-minute span.
Nixon added another touchdown from a three-yard run, while Eyer took off for a 58-yard quarterback scamper on the first play of the possession at the end of the half to take the 27-point lead into the break.
Eyer then threw a bomb at the end of the third quarter after being rushed out of the pocket. He connected 27-yards in the endzone with Ross Eyer in the last touchdown of the night for the starting offense.
Eyer finished the game completing eight passes on 11 attempts to go with 84 air yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 69 yards on two attempts with a rushing touchdown, as well.
Sayre scored their lone touchdown of the game on a big play in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Brayden Horton was able to get free on a run to go 75 yards. He connected on a pass to Dom Fabbri on the two-point conversion to bring the score to 35-8.
Muncy would score one more with less than two minutes to go in the game to produce the final score that was 42-8.
Brayden Horton led the Redskins in rushing with seven rushes for 114 yards. He also threw for 19 yards on three completions.
Jake Bennet finished second on the team in rushing with 22 yards in three carries while Dave Northrop followed closely behind with 21 yards on five carries.
Jackson Hubbard led the team in receiving with 15 yards on two receptions and four total targets.
“It’s going to be important for the team to reflect as players and for me to reflect as a coach as we prepare and get ready for next week,” noted Gorman. “Muncy is a great team and this game is usually tight, but I don’t think our guys came out ready to play. We have five hard games left so we have to put this one behind us after this weekend and after watching film to move forward.”
With the loss, Sayre falls to a record of 3-2, and will look to rebound with a home game next Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. They will take on the 0-4 Huntingdon Bearcats from District 6.
