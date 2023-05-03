Redskins fall to visiting Warriors

SAYRE — The rain came in to close the game, but not before the Warriors set the basepaths ablaze.
Canton jumped ahead early with an explosive second inning to race past Sayre on Tuesday, defeating the host Redskins on the road 13-4.
“We haven’t hit the ball like that all season,” Canton coach Ben Rubert said. “That was fun, watching guys hit the gaps and run. Scoring a lot of runs in baseball games is fun.”
Up to bat to begin the game, Canton wasted no time taking the lead. Holden Ward reached base from his leadoff spot with a Sayre error, and he came around to score minutes later when Weston Bellows doubled to center field. Back-to-back singles from Micheal Davis and Brenen Taylor drove Bellows home and in a flash, the Warriors led 2-0.
Sayre loaded the bases in response in the bottom half, but couldn’t bring any across the plate as Bellows collected his third strikeout of the inning to help the Warriors escape with the lead.
Then, the Warriors blew things open.
Canton scored six runs in the top of the second — all with two outs on the board — to balloon its advantage to 8-0 before retaking the field. Holden Ward, Hayden Ward, Bellows, Hudson Ward, Davis and Mason Harold all reached base in the inning, with Hayden Ward, Bellows and Hudson Ward all belting doubles to keep runners moving around the bases.
Bellows headed back out for the bottom of the second, with plenty of insurance to work with on the scoreboard. Two Redskins’ strikeouts and a lineout quickly ended the inning, before the dust had even settled from the top half.
The Warriors went cold in the third, going down 1-2-3 to bring Sayre’s bats back around, and the Redskins got on the board when Jackson Hubbard doubled to drive in Zack Garrity and cut the lead to 8-1.
Ben Fitch scored on an error in the fourth to again put the lead at eight for Canton, but Sayre notched another of their own via Tanner Green to keep the deficit at seven heading into the final three innings.
The fifth came and went as quickly as it began, as both teams recorded three outs through their first three batters. The sixth was much of the same, except for a tenth run from Canton in the top half. With the lead at 10-2, Bellows nabbed another pair of strikeouts to force the final inning.
“He saved us,” Rubert said. “He’s given us pitching later in the week and later on in the season with the rain and all these games stacking up. (Bellows) saving us helps.”
Both offenses found some rhythm to close the game, as Canton tacked on three more and Sayre added a pair, but the damage had been done for some time. As the rain continued to fall, Canton headed for the bus, having cruised to victory with a potent pair of innings to begin the day.
Holden Ward led Canton with three hits in the game, including a double. Hayden Ward and Bellows each had two hits, and Hudson Ward, Davis, Taylor, Jason Mahosky, and Fitch all had one hit. Bellows and Hayden Ward each had two RBI, while Hudson Ward, Taylor, Mahosky and Fitch all notched one.
Bellows pitched six innings on the mound, striking out nine.
For Sayre, Garrity led with three hits, and he and Hubbard both recorded doubles. Jack Ennis had two hits, while Nick Pellicano also added a hit. Garrity, Hubbard, Karter Green and Will Crossett all had RBI for the Redskins.
Karter Green, Kegan Hayford and Crossett combined for nine strikeouts on the mound in the loss.
The Warriors, who improved to 8-6 with the win, will look to get another win when they visit Elk Lake on Thursday.
“(To keep it rolling we have to) have fun, stay loose,” Rubert said. “Keep guys wanting to be at the ball field.”
Sayre, which dropped to 4-9, will host Loyalsock on Friday.
