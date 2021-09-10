Waverly coach Jason Miller likes to say that the biggest improvement for a team comes between its first and second games.
If that’s true of his Wolverines that’s saying a lot.
Waverly looked like a well-oiled machine in beating East Syracuse Minoa Friday night with Joey Tomasso lighting it up for 279 passing yards and two TDs and Jay Pipher simply unstoppable with six receptions for 161 yards and two TDs.
Defensively, the Wolverines held Class A ESM’s “Air Raid” attack in check, led by Cayden Turcsik, DJ Shaw and Thomas Hand.
Now the Wolverines give it a go against Class B Owego, which is playing its first game of the year.
