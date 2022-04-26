Athens wins big over NEB Sports Staff Apr 26, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Athens’ Caleb Nichols hits a single during Monday’s game against NEB. Ryan Sharp/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ATHENS — The Wildcats took an early 2-0 lead and never looked back as the Wildcats went on to defeat Northeast Bradford 9-2 in NTL baseball action on Monday.Karter Rude started things off with a double and came in to score on a single by Caleb Nichols.Nichols came home on an RBI groundout by Mason Lister and Athens led 2-0 after one inning. Nichols and Jaren Glisson both scored on a passed ball in the third, and Lucas Kraft doubled in Lister to give Athens a 5-0 lead, which is all the Wildcats would need.NEB got on the board in the top of the sixth inning when Cayden McPherson hit a 2-RBI single, and that would be it for the Panthers.Nichols, Rude, Lister, Glisson, Kraft, Connor Mosher and Josiah Stringham all had one hit and one RBI for the Wildcats, who totaled eight hits in the game.Cameron Sullivan got the win on the mound, allowing two hits and no runs while striking out six in five innings. JJ Babcock and Garrett Thetga pitched the final two innings for Athens.McPherson led NEB with a hit and two RBI, while Josh Stanton and Joe Stanton both had hits.Athens will face Wyalusing on the road at 4:30 p.m. today and NEB will travel to Cowanesque Valley for a game at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Sayre 12, NP-M 1MANSFIELD — Brayden Horton launched two home runs to help lead Sayre to a 12-1 win over North Penn-Mansfield on Monday.Kannon VanDuzer gave Sayre the early lead with a 2-RBI single in the top of the first.After the first three Sayre batters reached base in the second, Brayden Horton capitalized and hit a grand slam to put his team up 6-0.Luke Horton followed with a double and came around to score on an RBI single by David Northrup.Brayden Horton’s second homer of the day was a solo shot in the third inning. He finished the day with two hits and five RBI.VanDuzer and Jackson Hubbard both had two hits and three RBI for Sayre, and Northrup added two hits with one RBI.Luke Horton was the winning pitcher for Sayre. He struck out 13 and allowed five hits and one earned run in five innings before the mercy rule took effect.Sayre has now won nine games in a row and will try to make it 10 against Canton on the road at 4:30 p.m. tomorrow 