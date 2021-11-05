Going 1-0 in football can be fairly easy sometimes. Going 1-0 six, seven, eight, nine or even 10 times in the same season is pretty rare.
Having three teams from contiguous school districts go undefeated through a regular season in the same year?
Unheard of.
Yet that’s what Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, Tioga and Waverly have done in the 2021 fall season. SVEC has only been able to play six games going into the 8-man playoffs. Tioga had its last game wiped out, so the Tigers are 7-0. Waverly lost some games as well but were able to get replacements. The Wolverines are 9-0.
Tioga and Waverly have a chance to make history. Tioga has 399 wins as a program all time. At 9-0, Waverly is in a position no Waverly team has ever seen.
So, how do you get here?
“First of all, you have to have a lot of luck,” said Waverly Head Coach Jason Miller. “You can’t have injuries, and we’ve been fortunate up until the last two weeks. That has an impact on your team.”
The Wolverines will try to be Waverly’s first-ever 10-0 team tonight against Norwich team that’s determined to make sure that doesn’t happen.
For Tioga Head Coach Nick Aiello, it’s finding the right combination.
“It’s a combination of a lot of things, I think,” said Aiello. “You speak of this year’s team and I think seniors are important and I think seniors set the tone for your entire team and a lot of times that starts before the season. I think the seniors did an outstanding job of doing that. It also takes the obvious things. You need good skill guys in positions. You need good guys up front.”
SVEC Head Coach Mike Chaffee went back to simple hard work.
“From April, we just stayed together right through it,” said Chaffee. “At the end of the season, kids kept coming to the weight room. We never stopped. We had that long time off when we were shut down, but then we started in April and have been going ever since. It’s really paid off. The kids have bought in, worked together and worked hard.”
Miller added that it’s easier to come to practice when you’re winning.
“There’s always a good vibe,” said Miller. “It’s easier to maintain motivation. When you’re winning it makes practice a lot more enjoyable.”
Aiello added one more factor , and it’s one that each of the thee teams posseses.
“One thing that goes unnoticed sometimes is that you need to have great defense,” he said. “If you keep the other team out of the end zone, your chances of winning increase dramatically. I think we have that good combination this year.”
SVEC has allowed 28 points in six games. Tioga has give up 48 and Waverly 83. That’s 4.7 points, 6.9 points and 9.2 points per game, respectively. When you keep the other team from getting into the end zone, your chances of winning rise dramatically.
The other factor that was mentioned was creating depth. Waverly’s depth will be tested this week.
“To build the top is important in tight games,” said Miller, who lost two starters in last Friday’s game. “We’ve had some games when we’ve made some critical stops in critical moments. That builds confidence and you believe in yourself. That’s part of it. Guys have to step up. We try to have the mentality of the next man up. Whoever is in there, we expect to get the job done and they were able to do that Friday night.”
Aiello would agree.
“The more you can create depth by getting guys experience and getting them a chance to play, the better,” said Aiello. “Creating depth is a challenge, but you cross your fingers and go from there.”
For his part, Chaffee’s happy for some good competition.
“We’re excited to play these teams,” said Chaffee of the opportunity to play undefeated Greene and possibly undefeated Groton. “We really haven’t been challenged this season. We’ve played some weaker teams that haven’t given us much of a challenge so we’re excited to play some tougher competition. Our starting guys haven’t played a full game yet. They get on us about every week ‘When are we going to get to play a whole game?’ It’s nice that everybody’s been able to get to play, but we’re looking forward to letting our No. 1s go the whole way and really show what we’re able to do.”
All three will be tested this weekend and all three could see their respective seasons come to an end, but even if they do, that perfect regular season will never fade.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.