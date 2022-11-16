TIOGA — Tioga junior quarterback Caden Bellis has been key to the Tigers’ long win streak that stretches back to last year’s state championship run — and his stellar play continued during an October that saw a couple of key tests for his squad.
In October, the Tigers rolled to wins over Sidney (60-0) and Spencer-Van Etten/Candor (55-6) and earned hard-fought victories over Delhi (28-21) and cross-state rival Athens (29-13).
“Our Delhi game, we just had to grind that one out. We didn’t really play great that game ... We were pretty down ourselves after that game, which really set us up for the Athens game the next week,” Bellis said. “We were pretty fired up for that game, knowing we could play another Valley team — that got us going, and we played pretty hard that game.”
Bellis was a big reason why the Tigers continued their unbeaten season in October and kept themselves on the right path in their quest to defend their state title.
In that four-game stretch, Bellis threw for 430 yards and seven scores, while adding another 186 yards and five touchdowns in the ground game.
The junior signal caller said this year’s offense has found a strong balance between the run game and the passing attack.
“Our pass offense has sky-rocketed. Our line has been insane this year. They have been pass-blocking, and run-blocking and our backs have been playing really well. I’ve got a couple of great receivers, great tight end, and the pass-run has really balanced out our offense, I’d say,” said Bellis, who is also one of Tioga’s top players on the defensive side of the ball.
Bellis credited wide receivers Valentino Rossi and Evan Sickler as well as tight end Karson Sindoni with making his life easier.
“They’re great. Throw it up near any of them, and they’re going to catch the ball. You can throw in Karson (Sindoni) in there, too. It’s really easy to throw them the ball. They catch anything I throw them, it’s really nice,” said Bellis.
So what does the dual-threat QB like to do more — air out a long touchdown pass or break off a 60-yard TD run? Well, one of those plays takes a little less work from the junior standout.
“I mean I love doing both. Throwing up to ‘Tino and Sickler is pretty great — I mean, I don’t have to run down there, so I’d probably take that over running in a (long) touchdown,” Bellis said with a laugh.
The strong October stretch helped set up the Tigers for the postseason — where they have already captured another section title and are now preparing for their Class D state quarterfinal matchup with Dolgeville at 5 p.m. on Friday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
“I’d say just take it one week at a time. Not looking forward, past anybody, just play-by-play, team-by-team and go one week at a time,” Bellis said on the keys to accomplishing their ultimate goal of winning another state title.
