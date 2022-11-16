Bellis October athlete of the month

Tioga’s Caden Bellis broke free in the first quarter for a touchdown during their win over SVEC on Friday, Oct. 14.

 Times File Photo

Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Executive Sports Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.

