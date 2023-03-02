Athens QB Lister signs with St. John Fisher

ATHENS — The all-time passing leader in Athens football history isn’t done throwing the pigskin.
With his family, coaches and teammates by his side last Thursday, Athens senior Mason Lister signed his letter of intent to play football for St. John Fisher University.
Lister, who finished with 5,555 yards and 66 touchdowns for the Wildcats, said he was looking at schools like Misericordia, Utica and Lycoming as well — but St. John Fisher stood out.
“As soon as I went there on the first visit there was just something that was different. The coaching staff was nothing but supportive throughout the entire recruiting process. There was just really something special,” said Lister. “I got to hang out with a lot of the teammates during the visit and they just had a great vibe and a family mentality.”
Lister will be making the move to Fisher alongside one of his teammates and good friends in fellow Athens senior Luke Horton, who signed earlier this month with the Division III school to play both football and baseball.
“Honestly, it was never a thought in the beginning but once we went on the visit together I think that really played a part in that. We absolutely loved it there, and there was nothing we could really find with a flaw (at St. John Fisher),” said Lister.
The future Fisher QB believes having someone he knows and trusts right by his side will help with the transition.
“I think it’s going to be absolutely great just to be able to have somebody you know is by your side the entire time and going through the same challenges and battles that we have to cross,” he said. “Even being able to work together in the offseason here and then transferring over onto the football field there is just awesome.”
Lister and Horton won’t be the only Valley kids heading to Fisher to play football as Waverly standouts Isaiah Bretz and Nate DeLill have also committed to the school.
“I mean (I) go back a long ways (with those guys). I’ve played against them for multiple, multiple years and I think they will be a great fit up there,” Lister said.
As he leaves the Athens football program, he will bring with him a ton of experience after being a rare four-year starter at quarterback for the Wildcats.
“Freshman year was a battle. I was just a young kid and I was able to step up to the plate. Throughout the years, I just got a little bigger, a little stronger, a little faster,” said Lister, who credited Athens coach Jack Young with helping him develop. “With Jack Young being by my side the whole time it was definitely helpful. By the time it was senior year I was feeling real comfortable.”
For Lister, the longtime Athens coach was someone he could count on — both on and off the field.
“He’s friend, family, he’s everything. He’s really just like a second father to me like (I’ve said before). He’s been there through it all with me and he’s continued to make me a better player and a better person,” Lister said.
Young heaped praise on Lister, who he called a “true leader.”
“It doesn’t get any better than Mason Lister. I’m super proud of the maturity that he has shown. He became the epitome of the position, where he became a true leader,” Young said. “Guys looked to him, whether it be on the field in clutch situations or when it was off the field and we had to refocus and get to work and things like that. I’m super proud of him and can’t wait to see what not only (Mason), but what he and Luke (Horton) do up at St. John Fisher. I can’t wait to get there on a Saturday afternoon.”
The Athens coach believes Lister has what it takes to succeed at the next level.
“First and foremost, he’s got the work ethic. It doesn’t matter what he does, he works hard at it,” Young said. “He has worked hard at his task of being a quarterback. So he’s just got to continue to become a better student of the game and just keep working it and (he) will be outstanding.”
Lister is proud to be leaving Athens as its all-time passing leader.
“It feels great. I know there were a lot of quarterbacks back in the day that really put in the effort, but it feels good to be a part of that list,” said Lister, who will major in sports management at St. John Fisher.
Now, he will look to his next challenge as a quarterback — putting in the work and trying to eventually win the starting QB job at Fisher.
“I believe there are four or five quarterbacks (on the St. John Fisher roster). They’ll have one senior when I get there, so I’m hoping to be able to learn under him for a year and then get right to it and see if I can get that starting spot,” Lister said.
One thing the future St. John Fisher QB knows is that he wouldn’t be in this position without the support of his family.
“The support has been unreal. My brother (Austin) went to Bloomsburg and now he’s back home, so he’s in the picture quite a bit. My sister (Logan) is down in Florida now and she’s been really great throughout the whole thing. Behind the scenes, no one really sees her, but she’s been there all along,” said Lister.
“My father (Jim) has been there since day one. He’s driven me to all these camps. He’s worked with me since I was four years old. My mother (Jill), she’s another one who’s behind the scenes but she’s always there, always there for me when I need help on and off the field.”
Before he heads off to college, Lister will be looking to make his last few months as a Wildcat count.
“I look forward to having fun with (baseball) and just making the most of the last couple months (at Athens),” he said.
