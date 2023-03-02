Athens QB Lister signs with St. John Fisher

Athens senior Mason Lister signed his letter of intent last week to play football for St. John Fisher University. Pictured here, front row from left, are Jill Lister (mom), Lister, Austin Lister (brother) and Jim Lister (dad). Back row, from, left, Athens Athletic Director JB Sullivan, Athens High School Principal Bill Clark, Athens football coach Jack Young and Athens High School Assistant Principal David Gabriel. Missing from photo is Lister’s sister, Logan.

 Pat McDonald/Morning Times

Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Executive Sports Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.

Recommended for you

Load comments