Waverly was swept by state powerhouse Candor on Thursday night.

Candor won the first two sets 25-15 and the third 25-20.

Brilyn Belles had a busy night for Waverly, recording three aces, two kills and a team-high 14 digs.

Lillie Kirk added on 10 digs and six kills.

Peyton Shaw led the Lady Wolverines with seven kills and also had two digs.

Paighten Streeter tallied seven digs along with three kills and three aces.

Michaela Lauper led Waverly in assists with 14, and also had five digs.

Sydney Nierstedt recorded six digs, two kills and one ace.

Candor aced 22 in the match, led by Ashlyn Croft with seven and Lainey Teeter with five.

Despite the loss, Waverly coach Charity Meyers was pleased with her team’s performance.

“The team played well tonight even if they didn’t get the win,” she said. “Their serve-receive keeps improving and they had some great hits.”

Next up for Waverly is a home match against Tioga at 10 a.m. tomorrow.

