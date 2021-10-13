Edison beats Waverly in four sets Oct 13, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ELMIRA HEIGHTS — The Waverly volleyball team fell in four sets to Thomas A. Edison on Tuesday.Edison won the first two sets, 25-14 and 25-12.Waverly fought back to win the third set, 25-21, but Edison regained its composure and took the fourth set, 25-22, to win the match. Paighten Streeter had a busy night for Waverly, recording 16 digs, a team-high seven kills and one ace.Lillie Kirk tallied 15 digs and five aces, along with two kills.Brilynn Belles led the team with 17 digs, and also had two acesMichaela Lauper registered 13 assists to lead the team, and added on nine digs, five kills and one ace.Peyton Shaw recorded four kills and three assists.Waverly will face Newark Valley on the road tonight at 6:30.Wellsboro 3, Athens 0WELLSBORO — The Athens volleyball team was swept by Wellsboro in NTL volleyball action on Tuesday night.Wellsboro won the first set, 25-19, the second, 25-17, and the third, 25-13.Cassy Friend led the Wildcats with 13 digs in the match. Taylor Walker recorded a team-high 13 assists, and also had two kills.Braelynn Wood registered seven kills to lead Athens.Kassie Babcock added on three kills and three digs.“The girls played hard,” Athens coach Heather Hanson said. “We’ll regroup for the game (Wednesday).Athens will take on Towanda at home this evening.Williamson 3, Sayre 0TIOGA JUNCTION — Williamson had no problem taking down Sayre, winning all three sets by a double-digit margin on Tuesday.The Warriors won the first set, 25-12, the second, 25-11, and the third, 25-15.Maddison Belles had a good night serving the ball for Sayre, as she tallied four aces. She also had one block and two digs.Rachael Vandermark recorded a team-high four digs to go along with two kills and one ace.Makenna Garrison and Aliyah Rawlings both had three digs and two kills apiece.Alexis Frisbie added on two more digs and one kill.Sayre will travel to Canton for a match at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Ryan Sharp can be reached at rsharp@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9643 ext. 229. Follow @RealRyanSharp on Twitter. 