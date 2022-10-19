TROY — In a match that was a must-win for both sides, the Athens Lady Wildcats volleyball team pulled off an emphatic sweep over Troy on Tuesday to keep their District IV playoff dreams alive and spoil their opponents’ Senior Night.
“We were able to bounce back after a tough loss yesterday,” Athens Head Coach Heather Hanson said. “I’m really proud of them, it shows they still want it.”
Athens has had its ups and downs during the regular season, but when it mattered most — they delivered.
The first set remained tight throughout, with neither team getting an advantage early with the score knotted at 11.
But Athens would rally and a 14-8 run to end the set would put them up 1-0.
Athens would dominate the second set and would jet out to an early lead that they never relinquished to go up 2-0 with a double-digit win of 25-15.
In the third set, Troy would rally with their backs against the wall and take a lead late at 18-17 — but Athens would respond with an 8-0 run started by a big hit by Cailin McDaniel and an ace by Audrey Clare that drove them to victory 25-18 and a 3-0 sweep.
In an attempt to refocus her group, Athens only took serving stats during the match.
It was a move by Coach Hanson that was directed to push their focus towards what they are there for — to play volleyball and have fun.
“I haven’t seen these girls having a blast since our first game against Northeast Bradford,” Hanson said. “Tonight I thought they were just having fun.”
Athens would excel hitting, defensively, serving, and at the net during the game and racked up a total of 12 aces in the sweep with Kassie Babcock and Jenny Ryan recording two, McDaniel with one, and Clare with four on the night.
The win keeps Athens’ playoff hopes alive with a 6-7 record — and with two matches left on the schedule, the Lady Wildcats hope they can keep their momentum and newly refound love for playing as a team down the stretch as they look to secure a playoff spot.
“We got a big game Thursday,” Hanson said. “But I’d rather have a team that’s doing what they were doing tonight. Whatever happens, happens versus being stressed out and just having a good time.”
On the other side, Troy fought valiantly but wasn’t able to get over the hump as their playoff hopes were dashed with the loss as they moved to 6-9 and out of contention.
Their attack was led by Savannah Spencer with seven kills and Meredith Cole, who notched six.
Cole also notched two aces, 11 assists, one block, and 16 digs in the effort.
Alyssa Johnson added six digs and one ace, Madison Vargas recorded two kills, one ace, and five digs, and Brenna Jackson added one ace as well.
Athens is back on the floor on Thursday for another must-win game as they host Towanda at 7:30 p.m., while Troy will be on the road against Liberty on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
