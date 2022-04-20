WATKINS GLEN — Waverly’s softball team opened the season with three one-run games.

Tuesday, in their fourth game, the Wolverines broke out of that mold — scoring 11 runs in the top of the first and cruising from there — for a 19-1 win over Watkins Glen’s Senecas.

On a night when most teams sat it out due to the cold, wet weather, Waverly kept its powder dry and came out with guns-a-blazing.

The Wolverines had just two runs in with two out in the top of the first, but the Senecas couldn’t knock the Wolverines out of the batter’s box.

Michaela Lauper opened the game with a base knock and swiped second. Bella Romano added a one-out RBI single and scored on an Aubrey Ennis double.

Ennis was still on second base when the second out was recorded.

Four walks ensued, though, followed by singles by Alivia Daddona, Kailey Purvis and Michaela Lauper, a walk and a Romano triple. With Ennis at the plate, Romano scored the 11th run on a passed ball.

In all, Waverly rapped out 14 hits — six for extra bases — and took full advantage of nine walks.

Romano had three hits — two of them triples — to account for four RBI and three runs. Michaela Lauper also had three hits with two RBI and four runs.

Daddona ended her night with two singles, three RBI and three runs, and Lea VanAllen matched Ennis with a single, a double, two RBI and a run.

Brinn Cooney’s one hit was a triple and she added three runs and an RBI, Purvis finished with a hit, two RBI and a run and Lourden Benjamin matched Natalie Lauper and Peyton Shaw with a run each.

Olivia Robinson was in command in the circle for Waverly, scattering six hits to allow just one earned run with six strikeouts and a walk in an efficient 78 pitches.

Carly Arnold had two singles and a run for Watkins Glen with the RBI single by Cloey Wratten. Adding a single each for the Senecas were Brianna Hatten, Ava Barber, Brenna Pierce and Skye Cummings.

Pierce took the loss for Watkins Glen.

Newark Valley will visit Waverly (3-1) at 4:30 p.m. today for another IAC Divisional game.

