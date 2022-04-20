Wolverines rout Senecas Sports staff DPost Author email Apr 20, 2022 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Waverly pitcher Olivia Robinson windmills a pitch toward the plate in her team’s win over Watkins Glen on Tuesday. Morning Times./Charlie Berch Waverly’s Bella Romano rips a triple during her team’s win over Watkins Glen on Tuesday. Morning Times/Charlie Berch Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WATKINS GLEN — Waverly’s softball team opened the season with three one-run games.Tuesday, in their fourth game, the Wolverines broke out of that mold — scoring 11 runs in the top of the first and cruising from there — for a 19-1 win over Watkins Glen’s Senecas.On a night when most teams sat it out due to the cold, wet weather, Waverly kept its powder dry and came out with guns-a-blazing. The Wolverines had just two runs in with two out in the top of the first, but the Senecas couldn’t knock the Wolverines out of the batter’s box.Michaela Lauper opened the game with a base knock and swiped second. Bella Romano added a one-out RBI single and scored on an Aubrey Ennis double.Ennis was still on second base when the second out was recorded.Four walks ensued, though, followed by singles by Alivia Daddona, Kailey Purvis and Michaela Lauper, a walk and a Romano triple. With Ennis at the plate, Romano scored the 11th run on a passed ball.In all, Waverly rapped out 14 hits — six for extra bases — and took full advantage of nine walks. Romano had three hits — two of them triples — to account for four RBI and three runs. Michaela Lauper also had three hits with two RBI and four runs.Daddona ended her night with two singles, three RBI and three runs, and Lea VanAllen matched Ennis with a single, a double, two RBI and a run.Brinn Cooney’s one hit was a triple and she added three runs and an RBI, Purvis finished with a hit, two RBI and a run and Lourden Benjamin matched Natalie Lauper and Peyton Shaw with a run each.Olivia Robinson was in command in the circle for Waverly, scattering six hits to allow just one earned run with six strikeouts and a walk in an efficient 78 pitches.Carly Arnold had two singles and a run for Watkins Glen with the RBI single by Cloey Wratten. Adding a single each for the Senecas were Brianna Hatten, Ava Barber, Brenna Pierce and Skye Cummings.Pierce took the loss for Watkins Glen.Newark Valley will visit Waverly (3-1) at 4:30 p.m. today for another IAC Divisional game. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DPost Author email Follow DPost Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections +11 Gallery 2021 AAHS Homecoming Parade Pat McDonald/Morning Times Oct 6, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2021 Athens Area High School Homecoming Parade was held on Wednesday, Oct. 6. +2 News Field of the Forgotten Fallen unveiled Sep 2, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +90 Gallery Scenes from the Christmas Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Nov 30, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Scenes from Veterans Day in the Valley By MATT FREEZE Staff Writer Nov 12, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +60 News Scenes from the 61st Annual Valley Halloween Parade By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Oct 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Athens Homecoming Parade 2019 Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sep 22, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +5 News Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Sep 19, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from the Sayre Homecoming Parade +90 News Photos from Tioga Central's Graduation Ceremony By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Jul 1, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +189 News Photos from Waverly High School Graduation By Johnny Williams Jun 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 Gallery Scenes from Chemung Speedrome (6-21) Ric Sinsabaugh/Morning Times Jun 28, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular Two arrested in Chemung for ATV thefts Waverly man arrested after threatening police Treats for the troops Yaw: Skill games present a golden opportunity for Pennsylvania The state of Tioga County Top Homes SAYRE: UPPER 2 2 BEDROOM 1 bath, 417 South Main St., Athens, $1000/mo. Top Jobs CARRIERS NEEDED One day delivery Call Debbie Bump 570-265-2151 ext. CARRIERS NEEDED for early morning delivery in Sayre, Athens and Follow us on Facebook Morning-Times-183798948365170 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Today's Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Breaking news Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!! Week in Sports Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!! Valley Calendar of Events Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.