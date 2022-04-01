VIRGINIA BEACH — Tioga Central junior Emily Sindoni’s incredible wrestling season continued last weekend when she captured a championship at the NHSCA High School Nationals in Virginia Beach.
Sindoni won the 120-pound national title in the girls division when she pinned Carissa Qureshi of Irvine, California in 2 minutes, 35 seconds.
The Tioga junior reached the finals with a 6-0 decision over Alyssa Mahan of Wilmington, Delaware in the semifinals.
The 120-pound quarterfinals saw Sindoni earn a dominant 18-2 technical fall in 5:32 over Brooklyn Grant of Delaware.
Sindoni, who earned wins by fall in her opening two matches, would finish the tournament with a perfect 5-0 record as she reached the top of the podium.
The Tioga wrestling program had two other wrestlers bring home hardware from high school nationals.
Caden Bellis would finish third at 132 pounds in the sophomore division.
Bellis opened with a quick 38-second fall over Eben Shriner of Tennessee before picking up another fall, this time over Moses Eads of West Virginia at the four-minute mark.
In the round of 32, Bellis rolled to a 15-0 technical fall over Tyler Goldin of Georgia. The Tioga standout then earned a hard-fought 4-3 decision over Brayden Robison of Utah in the round of 16.
The quarterfinal round saw Bellis take down Jayson Suetos of California by a 3-1 decision.
In the semifinals, Bellis would come up short in a 4-1 loss to Joshua Neiwert of Washington.
Bellis bounced back with a 5-4 win over Kansas wrestler Tucker Cell in the consolation semifinals.
That win put him in the third-place match against Blake Reihner of Washington and it would be Bellis coming home with bronze as he earned a 3-0 decision.
Tioga’s Gianni Silvestri would battle to a fifth-place finish in the 120-pound bracket of the sophomore division.
In his opening match, Silvestri earned an 8-3 decision over Ty Annoura of Texas. He would then pick up an 11-1 major decision over North Carolina wrestler Eli Pendergrass.
In the round of 32, Silvestri grabbed a 2-0 decision over Nevada’s Nat’aani Prado. The two-time state champ would then pick up an 8-0 major decision over Matthew Mitchell of Alaska in the round of 16.
Silvestri was a 7-0 winner over Breyden Whorton of Kentucky in the quarterfinals, but he would drop a 5-3 decision to California wrestler Richard Murillo in the 120-pound semifinals.
Fellow New York wrestler Matthew Marlow took a 3-1 decision over Silvestri in the consolation semifinals, which sent the Tioga grappler to the fifth-place match.
Silvestri closed out his tournament with a win in the medal round as he picked up a 1-0 win over Tennessee’s Jarvis Little.
Athens’ Jake Courtney competed in the junior division and would finish his tournament with a 4-2 record at 138 pounds.
Tioga’s Tyler Roe finished with a 3-2 record at 126 pounds in the sophomore division.
Also in the sophomore division, Waverly’s Josh Courtney finished his tournament with a 1-2 record in the 120-pound bracket.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.