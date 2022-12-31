Tigers claim team title at Windsor Christmas Tournament By The Times editor Dec 31, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WINDSOR — The Tioga wrestling squad cruised to the team championship at the rugged Windsor Christmas Tournament this week with three individual champions leading the charge.Tioga won the team title with 166.5 points, which was well ahead of second-place Towanda (111.5 points) and third-place Starpoint (107) in the 38-team field.The Tigers got individual crowns from defending state champions Gianni Silvestri and Ousmane Duncanson as well as 2022 New York state second-place finisher Caden Bellis.Silvestri picked up the fall over Fairport’s Philly Provenzano in the 126-pound final to earn his title.Duncanson was a winner by major decision as he beat Starpoint’s Christopher Uptegrove by a score of 16-7 at 160 pounds.Bellis captured the 138-pound title with a 5-1 decision over Honeoye Falls-Lima’s Nick Noto.Tioga would get a third-place finish from Jayden Duncanson at 118 pounds, while Tyler Roe (132) and Levi Bellis (126) finished in fifth place and Logan Bellis (102) took home sixth.Also for Tioga, Drew Macumber and Tate MaCauley each finished one win shy of the podium.The Waverly Wolverines had one place winner at Windsor with senior Ty Beeman finishing third at 215 pounds.Beeman was a 5-1 winner over Starpoint’s Matt Caldwell in the third-place bout.Tioga will host Waverly in a rivalry showdown on Wednesday. 