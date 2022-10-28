BLOOMSBURG — It was an amazing day for the Northeast Bradford cross country program on Thursday at Bloomsburg University as the Panthers won both the boys and girls District IV Class A championships.
The NEB girls finished with 36 points to take home the title, just ahead of Northern Tier League rival Wyalusing, which was second with a score of 47. Both teams will be heading to Hershey for the PIAA Cross Country Championships next weekend.
The top three teams in the Class A boys race were from the NTL with Northeast Bradford taking home the crown with 60 points. Towanda finished in second place with a team score of 67. Wyalusing finished in third place with a team total of 76.
The boys teams from Northeast Bradford and Towanda have punched their tickets to the state meet.
“They ran awesome. They’ve been wanting this race all week. They’ve been looking forward to it. They’ve been excited. They showed that they really wanted it today,” NEB coach Adam Russell said. “The girls, we expected them to win. The boys, we knew it was which team wanted it more between us and Towanda. Towanda has a very solid team. They have a very tight pack, and we had to break them up.”
The NEB girls were led by a second-place finish from sophomore standout Gracelyn Laudermilch, who crossed the line in 19:57.0.
Laudermilch finished behind Southern Columbia’s Kate Moncavage, who came home in 19:22.70.
Russell believes his star runner has another gear she can hit when she competes at states.
“She started out really well, but she kind of fell a little bit flat toward the middle and end of the race. I don’t think she had a great race. She has more in her for states,” Russell said.
Anaiah Kolesar was right behind her teammate, finishing in third place with a time of 20:29.6.
Melanie Shumway finished 10th in 21:54.80, while Amelia Kapr was 12th and Makenna Callear was 23rd for the Lady Panthers.
“It was just, ‘Run your race. Run your first mile smart, and after that give it what you got,’” coach Russell said.
Russell said his team had some extra motivation before the district meet.
“Another thing I told the girls before the race — one of our girls is hurt — was to remember that they were running for her. She’s super competitive, and she wanted to be out there so badly. That helps all the other girls drive faster.”
Wyalusing, which had won the last three D4 crowns, was led by Megan King and Kayla Beebe, who finished in seventh and eighth place, respectively. King crossed the line in 21:29.50, while Beebe was right behind her in 21:40.30.
Riley Porter finished 15th in 22:38.70 for the Rams, who also got an 18th-place finish from Kassandra Kerin and Kira Allen finished in 20th.
Troy finished in third place in the Class A girls race with a team score of 67.
Alyssa Parks will be heading to states after finishing in sixth place with a time of 21:18.8.
Parks will be joined in Hershey by teammate Katie Lackey, who was 16th in 22:38.80.
Also for Troy, Rachel Kingsley finished in 21st place, while Lillian DePew was 22nd and Isis Lyon was 27th.
Canton also has a state qualifier with Camille McRoberts finishing in ninth place with a time of 21:45.80.
Laci Niemczyk finished 30th, while Emmie Tymeson (34th), Kali Wesneski (38th) and Jazmyn Hickok (39th) also competed at Bloom on Thursday.
Sayre’s Rose Shikanga finished in 36th with her teammate Corey Ault placing 41st.
In the Class A boys race, Creed Dewing took home an individual District IV championship as he finished in 16:55.70.
“Creed ran smart. Creed’s been kind of hurt a little bit, but he fights through pain. He has the highest pain tolerance of anyone I know,” Russell said.
“He ran smart the first mile. The other kid (second-place finisher Oliver Heintzelman of Northwest) went out way too hard. Creed ran his race for the first mile. I told him to get a little closer on the second mile. Then I said, ‘OK, halfway through this third mile, pass him.’ Then he did. He passed him, and from there he kept getting farther and farther ahead.”
NEB’s Dayton Russell was eighth in 18:18.60, while Ayden Finch finished 10th in 18:27.10. Ryan Jones finished in 20th place and Norman Strauss was 23rd as they helped the Panthers win the team title.
“Beat every Towanda kid you can,” Russell said with a laugh about the strategy for the boys race. “We needed to start off smart. Towanda always starts off a little too hard, and we know that. So it was important not to get worried if we had four of them ahead of our top guys.”
Towanda put together a strong performance — with four runners in the top 20 — but it wasn’t enough to beat NEB.
Eric McGee finished in fifth place with a time of 18:11.10 to lead the way for the Black Knights.
Luke Tavani was ninth in 18:18.90 and Jacob Carr finished in 12th place with a time of 18:30.90. Nate Spencer finished in 18th place and Wyatt Stranger came home in 25th.
Wyalusing got impressive outings from both Trennan Tewksbury and Jeremy Clauser, who came home in third and fourth place, respectively. Tewksbury finished in 17:46.30 with Clauser coming in with a time of 18:03.90.
Both runners will head to Hershey next week for the state meet.
Also for Wyalusing, Brody Fuhrey finished in 17th place with a time of 18:45.20. Fuhrey was just one spot away from clinching a trip to states.
Clayton Petlock was 27th and Jake Caplan finished in 28th for the Rams.
Troy has a pair of state qualifiers in Hart Houseknecht, who finished in 11th place with a time of 18:29.70, and Lance Heasley, who was 15th in 18:37.90.
Brody Campbell finished in 19th place with Jacob Hinman coming home in 21st place and Lucas Loxley right behind him in 22nd.
Sullivan County’s Hunter O’Conner finished in 13th place with a time of 18:36.90 to qualify for the state meet.
Canton was led by Lawrence Halbfoerster, who finished in 36th place, and Brayden Vroman came home in 38th.
Hunter Huffman, Simon Wile and Josh Hess rounded out the top five for Canton.
Sayre’s Sam Claypool finished in 46th place. Hunter Kimball and Mark Golden also competed for the Redskins.
The Athens Lady Wildcats will send one runner to states after Sara Bronson placed 10th in the Class AA girls race. She finished with a time of 20:40.70.
Emma Bronson closed out her career with a 31st place finish, while Thea Bentley was 35th with Emily Henderson and Olivia Cheresnowsky also competing for Athens.
Towanda was led by Marissa Wise, who finished in 37th place.
Also competing for the Black Knights were Dixie Brown, Madison Nonnemacher, Taylor Brennan and Gracie Carter.
In the Class AA boys race, Athens’ Ethan Denlinger punched his ticket to the PIAA Championships with a 19th place finish.
The Athens senior finished in 17:42.00 to earn his spot at states.
Also for Athens, Ethan Hicks finished in 34th place with Nate Prickett 49th, Sam Sensenig 52nd and Aiden Oldroyd 72nd.
The PIAA Cross Country Championships will be held next Saturday in Hershey.
