In another stellar season for the Tiger Lady Tigers volleyball team — where they won the 2022 Section IV Class D title — senior Reese Howey was a leader on and off the court.
Howey was a force at the net, while also helping her team in the back row.
The senior finished with 166 service points, 128 kills, 82 blocks, 42 assists and 146 digs as she helped Tioga go 19-3 on the season.
Longtime coach Des Ford had plenty of praise for Howey.
“Her presence alone, it’s hard to describe it. She’s been enjoyable to coach,” Ford said. “She’s versatile. I mean, you go back to last year, she played middle, but if I said I needed her to do (something else), she would do it. She would play the right side, even though she was in the middle position. She was supportive of her teammates. Her presence on the court was (that of) a leader.”
Ford said this year’s team — led by Howey — had an incredible personality and that all 14 of her players got along.
The longtime coach said before their regional final this year, some of her players had asked her to put together her “dream team” from all the years she has coached the Lady Tigers. In the end, she came up with a simple answer.
“I sat in the cafeteria and started naming some past players, and I named a couple, and then I just changed the subject. We walked into the gym the next day at practice, and I said, ‘You guys asked me who would be on my dream team.’ I said ‘I thought about it, my dream team is all 14 of you ... All of you get along and support each other. You don’t complain, you’re not negative with each other.’”
Ford said Howey was a driving force behind the Lady Tigers’ positive attitude.
“Reese was a main factor in that. I think with things like that, it started with the team and her being the leader,” said Ford, who won her ninth sectional title this year. “She could be off, like skill-wise, but just against her presence on the court was a leader, and the kids followed her.”
Morning Times
Volleyball All-Stars
MVP: Tioga’s Reese Howey
Offensive Player of the Year: Athens’ Jenny Ryan
Defensive Player of the Year: Athens’ Kassie Babcock
Rookie of the Year: Waverly’s Maddie Olmsted
Coaching Staff of the Year: Tioga Lady Tigers
All-Stars
Athens’ Audrey Clare
Sayre’s Gabby Shaw
Tioga’s Kyra Bailey
Tioga’s Hailey Browne
Waverly’s Michaela Lauper
Waverly’s Lillie Kirk
Waverly’s Brilynn Belles
S-VE’s Marah Cooper
