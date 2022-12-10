Athens Wildcats
Coaches: Boys- Mark Keister (24th season); Girls- Shauntel Place (13th year)
Key Returners: Boys- Ronel Ankam, Joe Blood, Chris DeForest, Ethan Denlinger, Ryan P. Gorman, Ethan Hicks, Josh Leonard, Treyvon Simpson. Girls- Macaria Benjamin, Grace Cobb, Taylar Fisher, Emily Marshall, Elizabeth Talada, Taegan Williams.
Key Newcomers: We have a number of new faces this year. The boys have four new freshmen all with competitive swimming backgrounds. The girls have seven new freshmen and sophomore Annaleise Geisinger. Olivia Cheresnowsky will be an immediate boost for the backstroke and will enhance the relays. Elizabeth Denlinger and Evelyn Panek will make an immediate impact in the breaststroke and anywhere else that they will be needed. The other girls like Madelinie Henderson and Kayla Marshall have competitive swimming experience, and our new swimmers are showing a lot of potential.
Coaches’ Outlook: Coach Keister is looking forward to pushing the boys to qualify as many as possible for districts and work towards fielding a team for states. “We have a lot of potential and motivation is high. We will need to do the work, but there is a bright light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.
Coach Place has a great mix of upperclassmen quality and leadership along with some younger talented athletes. “We have a great group of girls that can challenge school records and compete with the best of the district,” she said. Coach Place has worked with most of the girls as they were just starting the sport as age-group swimmers, and now looks forward to seeing what these young women are capable of achieving.
Overall, Athens is looking to add to the district team at the end of the season. Both teams are coming off a winning season and strong district finishes. Our main focus will be on impovement.
Waverly Wolverines
Coach: Josh Mastrantuono (3rd season)
Assistant Coaches: Kyle Ackland, Jeff Mastrantuono
Key Returners: Jerrell Sackett, Oscar Williams, Ryan Clark, Liam Wright, Sheldon Huddleston, Finn Williams
Key Newcomers: Paxton Grover
Key Losses (To Graduation): Kaden Wheeler
Coach’s outlook on team: The team is down on numbers this season but has key returning swimmers. Jerrell Sackett (current school record holder in the 50 free and finished 3rd in the event at last year’s state meet and is the school record holder in all 3 relays) Oscar Williams (current school record holder in all three relays) and Ryan Clark (current school record holder in all three relays) all qualified for the state meet last year and and are ready for another great season. Liam Wright is looking to step in for the graduated Kaden Wheeler who was the fourth member of those school record setting/state medal winning relay teams a season ago. Look for this relay group with the addition of Wright, as well as several individuals to make it into the state finals again this season. Sheldon Huddleston returns for his senior season and should contribute in the sprint freestyle events throughout the season and look for a top eight finish in the section finals.
Coach’s outlook on league: The IAC is going to be competitive this season as all teams are lower on numbers than previous years. Watkins Glen and Odessa-Montour will have their second year as a combined program this season making them one of the larger teams in the IAC. It will be tough to win an overall IAC or Section team title this season with the lower numbers on the team, but individuals and relay groups should do very well.
