TUNKHANNOCK — After a tough loss to NEB and a late night on Friday, Athens volleyball turned it around all day in a tourney in Tunkhannock, eventually downing their hosts for the championship.
The Wildcats fell to Tunkhannock in a single-game-per-team round robin pool play but finished as the top seed for the best-of-three third game to 15) playoffs.
After getting a first-round bye, Athens downed Wyoming in two games to hook back up with Tunkhannock in the final.
In spite of falling to the Tigers in pool play, Athens bounced back to top the Tigers in two sets and claim the tournament championship.
“The girls had a spark, starting our first game against Towanda,” said Athens Coach Heather Hanson “I saw great teamwork and communication on the court.
“It was such an awesome experience for all of us to go from tough loss to big time victory the next day. I’m very proud of how the team played”
