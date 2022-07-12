WAVERLY — The Waverly Majors All-Stars advanced to the final round of the District 6 bracket with a 9-4 win over Horseheads on Sunday.

Jack Pipher made it 1-0 with an RBI double, and Griffin Walter followed with a two-RBI double to give Waverly a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

Horseheads responded quickly, though, and tied the game at three in the top of the second.

Waverly went back ahead, this time for good, in the fourth inning.

Two straight singles and a walk loaded the bases for Pipher, who singled to drive in the go-ahead run.

Two more runs came in to score on a single by Walter, making the score 6-3.

Waverly added another run on an error to make it 7-3 through four innings.

Walter roped a two-RBI double in the fifth to extend Waverly’s lead to six runs.

Horseheads scored one more run, but it was too little too late as Waverly walked away with the win.

Walter finished the game with three hits and six RBI, while Pipher added two hits and two RBI for Waverly. Brayden Bowman tacked on two hits, and Axel Murray singled and scored three runs.

Murray got the start for Waverly, and allowed three runs on two hits with eight strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.

Pipher was the winning pitcher. He allowed one unearned run and two hits in two innings of relief. Lambert recorded the final two outs on the mound.

Waverly will face Big Flats in Horseheads tonight in the District 6 Championship. A win would give Waverly its first district title since 2005.

