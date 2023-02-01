Redskins hold off Panthers’ charge

SAYRE — Homestanding Sayre led almost from the start but had to hold off a determined Northeast Bradford charge to post a 56-49 Northern Tier League Small School Division win.
The win puts the Redskins’ league record at 7-6 and overall record at 9-9. The Redskins lead the division by 1 game over Canton and 1 1/2 over North Penn-Liberty — Sayre’s opponent at home on Thursday night. The winner of Thursday night’s clash will have the inside track for the division crown.
Sayre’s Jackson Hubbard and Northeast Bradford’s Brayden Miller combined for 71 points in the game as Miller hit a career high 36 points and Hubbard dropped 35 points for Sayre.
“That was probably our most mature game,” said Sayre Head Coach Jon Ward. “Things weren’t going out way and (Brayden Miller) had a heck of a game. We couldn’t do much to stop him but the boys hung in there, they didn’t let it bother them and kept plugging away on both ends of the floor.”
“Ironically, that was the worst offensive performance of the season, but Brayden Miller had his career game,” said Northeast Bradford Head Coach Paul Burgert “We needed every one of those 36 points. We couldn’t get anybody else going.”
“Other than Brayden no one looked comfortable,” added Burgert. “Even when they did throw one up, literally I think they were just throwing it up. Hubbard’s tough to guard. We don’t have a matchup for him but we made him work.”
NEB led 3-2 in the opening minute but the Redskins quickly erased that deficit and, behind seven points from Hubbard, led 15-9 after the first quarter.
Miller, who had all nine of the Panthers’ first-quarter points, opened the second with a deuce. Joe Stanton’s conventional three-point play and a free throw by Cayden McPherson tied the game at 15-15.
With his team down by two, Drew Beers nailed a three-ball and the Panthers led 18-17 with 4:18 to go in the half but those were NEB’s final points of the half as Sayre ended the second quarter on an 8-0 run — five by Hubbard and a three from Nick Pellicano for a 25-18 Sayre lead.
The ‘Skins outscored the Panthers 12-7 over the first five minutes of the third to take a 37-25 lead.
That’s when NEB started to reel in the Redskins.
Miller connected for five quick points and Beers added four more in a 9-0 Panthers run to end the quarter with Sayre up 37-34.
NEB chased Sayre for much of the fourth quarter, finally catching their hosts on a shot by Miller, which made it 47-47 with 3:30 to go.
From there, though, Zack Garrity hit two free throws and Hubbard hit two tough shots and a layup as Sayre outscored Northeast Bradford’s Miller 9-2 down the stretch.
Hubbard added five rebounds, three assists and three steals for Sayre with Pellicano adding 13 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Garrity had just three points — all on free throws — but made his presence felt with 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Hudson Trump had five rebounds, three points and three steals, while Karter Green added six boards and two points, Mike Griffin had five rebounds and Westley Kelsey finished with two points.
Ward noted that this game was one they had been looking forward to.
“We didn’t have (Zack) Garrity in the first game. Even though he didn’t score (much), he was much more influential in other ways. He got rebounds, he killed it on defense. He had that level of toughness we needed at the end. This is the game we needed. This was the last step before Liberty to get us that small school title.”
Miller added nine rebounds to his career point output for NEB with Beers chipping in seven points and three assists. McPherson added seven rebounds and a point for the Panthers (4-6, 7-8). Joe Stanton grabbed eight boards and handed out three assists; Josh Stanton had three steals and two points; and Dillon Donnelly added three assists.
“Our effort tonight was outstanding,” said Burgert. “Our guys played their rear ends off. We gave up 26 offensive rebounds to them the first time we played them. (NEB credited Sayre with four offensive rebounds Tuesday night). We did everything right but we couldn’t get going offensively.”
On Thursday, as Sayre hosts NP-L, Northeast Bradford will host Williamson.
