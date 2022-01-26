ATHENS — An old-school Valley rivalry was renewed on Tuesday night when Waverly visited Athens for a non-league wrestling showdown. When it was all over, the host Wildcats cruised to a 51-18 victory over the Wolverines.
The match provided plenty of excitement for the crowd inside the old Athens gym with all but one contested bout ending in a pin.
In all, the Wildcats picked up seven falls on the night while Waverly produced three pins in the loss.
The match began with Athens senior Karter Rude accepting a forfeit at 152 pounds.
Waverly would then take a 12-6 lead after Braeden Hills pinned Landen Kizer at 160 and Gage Tedesco earned a third-period fall over Cameron Whitmarsh at 172.
The Wildcats answered with two straight pins. Colin Rosh picked up the fall over Andrew Kimble at 189, and Caleb Nason, who was trailing 8-2, hit a headlock late and stunned Ty Beeman with a pin at 5:29 in their 215-pound match.
With Athens leading 18-12, the Wolverines would tie things back up when Kam Hills earned a first-period fall over Josh Nittinger at 285 pounds.
“Kam’s been doing great for us all year. He’s a ninth grader. Obviously he had a tremendous football season and now he’s transitioning that into the wrestling season. We are looking for big things from him in the postseason,” Waverly coach Devan Witman said of his freshman heavyweight. “Kam just knocked off a state ranked kid last Saturday at the IACs, pinned that kid. Most of Kam’s losses are to top-ranked kids in the state. He’s doing a great job. He’s still got a lot to develop, like I said he’s only in ninth grade, so he’s got a lot (more) years with me and a lot of years to develop.”
Athens freshman Keaton Sinsabaugh, who had a big win last week against Wyalusing, continued his hot streak with a third-period pin against Waverly’s Nico Rae on Tuesday.
“This one was tough. We were definitely in matches that got away from us, 215 and 106 obviously are the ones that stick out in my mind — right there, those ones that we should have won and gave up six. That’s an 18-point total swing. That doesn’t give us the match but it makes it a lot closer,” Witman said.
Two of the biggest wins of the night came from the freshmen for the Wildcats, Nason and Sinsabaugh, as they helped their team pull away for the win.
“Those guys work hard in the room,” Athens coach Shawn Bradley said. “Caleb has just been missing by a little bit all year. (Beeman is) really good and we made a silly mistake in the second period and gave up back points ... He just keeps wrestling through positions, that’s what we’ve been working on, and he needs to stop making silly mistakes and just score points and he can beat good kids because he’s a heck of an athlete. He’s going to surprise some people if he can keep it going.”
Bradley noted that for Sinsabaugh, the entire season has been a learning experience and he continues to get better.
“He’s in good shape. He just needs to learn how to wrestle. Learning technique, learning how to run a half, getting called for a full nelson, it drives me crazy but he’s got a big heart so you can’t fault him for that. It’s good to see and those kids want to be wrestling great towards the end of the season to have a chance,” Bradley said.
The win from Sinsabaugh would put the Wildcats up 24-18 and they would start pulling away from there.
Athens’ Mason Vanderpool pinned Jake Besecker at 120 before Gavin Bradley decked Payton Fravel in just 43 seconds at 126 to make it 36-18.
In the only match that went the distance, Athens’ Kaden Setzer got up early against Connor Stotler and held on for a 13-7 decision at 132 to make it 39-18.
Athens would then get pins from Jake Courtney over Seth Noto at 138 and Lucas Forbes over Braeden Nichols at 145 to close things out.
The Wildcats will have no time to rest as they host Towanda in a huge NTL wrestling showdown tonight at 7 p.m.
“(Towanda has) numbers this year and they’re hungry. They have a bunch of freshmen, tough team, we’re just going to have to wrestle — and we’re going to have to wrestle probably better than we did tonight. It will be nice to get some good matchups,” Bradley said.
The match could decide which team gets a home match for the upcoming District IV duals, but it’s also a huge rivalry match for both sides every year.
“It’s senior night, so (for our seniors it could be the) last time wrestling in their home gym — hopefully not — but (they will be wrestling for) district duals seeding and just pride. Towanda is just down the road. We always have such a good rivalry with them. Hopefully the kids come to wrestle and we wrestle better than we did tonight,” said Bradley.
For Witman, the outcome wasn’t what he wanted but he’s happy to bring his team across the border for this rivalry match.
“It was fun. It would have been more fun if we would have come out on top, but I definitely like that both programs are doing well and we can get back to the competitions that we used to have back in the earlier 2000s,” he said.
Waverly will host Owego on Thursday as the Wolverines prepare for the New York postseason.
