ATHENS — Athens junior Evan Cooper wrapped up the regular season by winning NTL Golfer of the Year, and has added to his accolades by being honored as the Morning Times Male Athlete of the Month for September.
“It feels good,” said of the honor. “It’s taken a lot of hard work and dedication, and it feels good that it’s finally paying off.”
The hard work Cooper has put in this season earned him a spot at the PIAA State Championships in State College this weekend.
At last weekend’s District IV Championships, Cooper battled the rain and shot the low score of 78 to qualify for States.
“It made me feel that I definitely earned my spot,” he said. “It felt like I worked hard enough and played as good as I could for the conditions. I very much enjoyed the higher level of competition. It helped me focus better throughout the round.”
“I was very satisfied walking down the 18th fairway after realizing that I had comfortably made States,” he added. “It was very pleasing and satisfying.”
Cooper put a lot of effort into improving his skills on the course, but put in just as much work on the mental aspect of the game.
“The hardest part of the season for me was getting over the mental wall that I had, being able to convince myself that I was able to actually compete at the level that I want to,” he said. “It took a lot of practice, and the course work that I did was mainly to build confidence.”
That confidence has reached new heights as he prepares for States.
“I’m feeling really good right now,” he said. “I feel like I’m as confident as I can be going into States this next week. I’m feeling very ready for it. I’ve been preparing these past two weeks and I feel like I’m ready to take on the course.”
Though his season is not over yet, Cooper is already looking forward to rejoining his teammates for his senior year with the Wildcats.
“We’re bringing back almost the same team as we had this year,” he said. “I feel like it’s going to be just as good next year as it was this year.”
