DRYDEN — The bright lights were on the Spencer-Van Etten girls basketball team on Friday night after winning the IAC south small school division title for the first time since 1995.
They were given the opportunity to play for the IAC championship at Tompkins Cortland Community College.
Unfortunately, for the Panthers they ran into a juggernaut in the Union Springs Wolves who came into this week ranked fifth in the state in Class C and came away with a 66-52 loss.
However, the contest was a lot different than the first time around when Union Springs put a beat down on the Panthers by a score of 60-33. S-VE Head Coach Justin Cole said his team put up a much better fight this time around.
“I am so proud of the girls for how hard they played the entire game,” said Cole. “We played them straight up for three quarters. We were down by 14 at the end of the first quarter and we were down by that much at the end of the game.”
As mentioned, the first quarter did not start that well for the Panthers as the Wolves smothered S-VE early with their offense.
Union Springs jumped out to a 22-8 lead in the first quarter, but the Panthers showed signs of life with six of those points coming off two three-pointers.
That life would not go away in the ensuing quarters as they outscored the Wolves by a score of 14-12 to send the game to a 34-22 score in favor of Union Springs at the half.
In the first half, the Panthers found themselves going up against a difficult, full-court press. Luckily for them, they were able to find out how to get by it in the next half.
“I think in the fourth quarter we definitely figured it out a little bit more and we broke it,” Cole said. “We were a little amped up at the beginning and we had to relax a little bit on breaking the press. Once we did, I thought we did a nice job.”
It looked like the game would be pretty much over when it started 50-33 in favor of the Wolves, but that was when the Panthers would have their best quarter of the night.
It all started with ball movement, and their passes in the paint would net them 21 points to outscore Union Springs by five in the final quarter. Although they fell by a final margin of 14, they never gave up.
In fact, Sophia Dutra had 11 of her team-high 16 points on the night in that final eight-minute frame as she was the main source of offense for S-VE in the second effort.
“Hannah Martinez played an absolutely fantastic defensive game,” noted Cole. “She was in for all 32 minutes and never stopped. I wish we came out on top but I’m really proud of how we played.”
Martinez impressively held Kailey Kalet, who is one of the best players in all of Section IV, to 12 points.
Dutra added seven rebounds to go along with 16 points while Abby Bunce was second on the team in scoring with 15 points to go along with six rebounds. To go with the strong defensive effort, Martinez netted 12 points and dished out five assists.
Payton Gilbert and Danielle Waldron were the leading scorers for the Wolves as they put in 20 and 19 points, respectively, in the winning effort.
Next up for the 9-8 Panthers will be the Section IV Class C playoffs. Their first matchup will be on Tuesday as they travel to seventh-seeded Greene for a 6 p.m. contest. If they can get by that one, 19-1 Union Springs and the No. 2 seed will be waiting for them.
“I hope we see them again,” Cole added. “That’s the plan. Got to watch some film on Greene. We have practice tomorrow, Monday. Got to come in and get ready to play on Tuesday. Quick turnaround, but we’ve dealt with that all year, so we’ll be ready.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.