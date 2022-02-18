ROME — Athens traveled to Northeast Bradford for the girls’ semifinals of the NTL Showcase. Caydence Macik led Athens to a 37-25 victory over a shorthanded NEB team.
Northeast Bradford’s Maisie Neuber sat the game out with an injury. Her teammates rallied around her absence and battled the Wildcats for much of the game.
Both teams struggled offensively early. The defenses slowed the pace of play. Passes were tipped and pressured off the mark. Shooters had little room to take their shots. Shots from beyond the key struggled to find the rim, let alone the net.
Emma Bronson got Athens on the board first and Macik stretched the lead to 6-0 by the end of the first quarter.
In the second, Kayleigh Thoman and Alena Beebe jumpstarted the Panther offense. Beebe scored first and added a three-pointer later in the quarter. Thoman drove in for a layup and converted a foul shot for a three-point play. The duo brought NEB within a point, 9-8.
Athens responded to the run with Macik and Karlee Bartlow. The two put Athens up 16-10 at halftime.
Bronson got the Wildcats started again in the second half. And again, Macik added to the Wildcat lead from there.
NEB still struggled against a scrappy Wildcat defense, but Beebe kept the Panthers in the game with timely shots until the fourth quarter.
By the fourth quarter, Athens’ offense had adjusted to the NEB defense. The Wildcats slowed their attack and moved the ball patiently around the perimeter. Eventually, they would find Macik open in the paint for layups. Long inbound passes would send Macik ahead of the defense for break away layups as well. Macik scored all 12 of Athens’ points in the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats’ success resulted from a change in tactics.
“We made some adjustments in the half-court offense,” Athens Head Coach Brian Miller explained. “A lot of it was trying to make sure Caydence touches the basketball. She made some nice moves in the half-court set to get herself some easy baskets.”
Miller praised his defense for its productivity.
“Our defense was great. If you told me we were going to hold them to zero points in the first quarter, ten points at halftime and hold them to 25, even without Neuber, I’d take that all night long. They are a good basketball team with or without her.”
Macik led all scorers with 28 points. Bartlow had five points on the night and Bronson added four.
Beebe led the Panthers with 16 points and Thoman added seven.
Athens will travel to Sayre Saturday to play Towanda in the Showcase final at 4:00.
