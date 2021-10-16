TIOGA CENTER — The first 5:29 of Friday night’s battle of Section IV Class D heavyweights — won by Tioga, 48-0 — was a microcosm of the game to come.
After allowing Harpursville-Afton one of only three first half first downs and watching a 59-yard punt, Tioga started its first possession at its 1-yard line. Three chunk plays later, Tioga’s Gavin Godfrey was in the end zone after a 55-yard pass, catch and run from Caden Bellis.
Normally a team that runs at will, Tioga Head Coach Nick Aiello thought he might need to mix things up a bit.
“We just thought we needed to throw a little more than we have the last couple of weeks to loosen them up,” said Aiello.
The result?
An aerial barrage ... OK, Tioga quarterback Bellis passed the ball just six times but completed five of those for 174 yards and what has to be a school record five touchdowns.
You want chunk plays? Tioga’s first TD went for 55 yards. The second was a 15-yard run by Ousmane Dincanson.
After a bad snap on a Hornets punt attempt, Bellis connected with Duncanson for a 29-yard TD pass.
The next time Tioga got the ball — after an interception and 33-yard return by — who else — Bellis, the sophomore QB hit Evan Sickler for a 22-yard TD.
Add a 38-yard Bellis-to-Cobe Whitmore TD pass and a 30-yarder from Bellis to Valentino Rossi, and you have a 41-0 Tioga lead.
Then halftime.
“We felt that they were pretty stingy against the run. We felt that’s what worked well for them against Newark Valley (a 42-33 H-A win) and that’s what worked well for them to get them to 5-0,” said Aiello. “We felt we should run some play action early to loosen them up a little bit. It turned into quick strikes.”
Bellis’s outburst didn’t really surprise Aiello.
“We know Caden can do it,” said the coach. “He has a football mind. It’s nice to coach a young kid like that who’s working to understand the game and see things that we’re pointing out. He made some great reads and some great throws. We have him there (at quarterback) because we know he can do it.”
Bellis scored on the first snap of the second half — running it in from 27 yards out and the regulars rested.
Emmett Wood, shut out of the end zone for the first time in years, finished with 129 yards on seven carries — including runs of 59, 14 and 25 yards. The 14 and 25-yarders set the table for Godfrey’s catch and run on the third snap and the 59-yarder set up Duncanson’s rushing TD.
With the clock running throughout the second half by agreement of the coaches, Tioga only ran for 206 yards. Add returns — one interception and one kickoff return — totaling 84 yards and Bellis’s 174 passing yards, and you have very productive 464-yard day.
Harpursville-Afton’s Hornets ran for 101 yards, with 71 coming on 19 carries by Luke Merrill, and connected on one pass for 10 yards.
Tioga has two regular-season games remaining, and will host Bainbridge-Guilford Friday night.
