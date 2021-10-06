Waverly downs undermanned ND By Sports staff DPost Author email Oct 6, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Waverly's Delaney Vascoe, a four-time winner swims the breaststroke in her team's meet with Notre Dame on Tuesday. Dave Post/Morning Times Waverly's Liz Robinson swims to a win in the 200 free during her team's meet Tuesday with Notre Dame. Dave Post/Morning Times Waverly’s Sophia Desisti was a four-time winner in her team’s meet Tuesday with Notre Dame. Dave Post/Morning Times Waverly’s Lourden Benjamin swims the backstroke in the 200 medley relay in Tuesday’s meet with Notre Dame. Dave Post/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WAVERLY — Delaney Vascoe and Sophia Desisti won four events each and led Waverly to a 101-47 win over an understaffed Notre Dame squad in an IAC swim meet Tuesday.Vascoe and Desisti teamed with Lourden Benjamin and Willow Sharpsteen to win the meet-opening 200 medley relay with a time of two minutes, 9.29 secondsDesisti also teamed with Mira Kittle, Sharpsteen and Benjamin to win the 200 free relay in 1:56.04 She also set new personal records in winning the 50 free in 28.32 and the 100 free in 1:00.95.Vascoe teamed with Kittle, Nicole Bunke and Elizabeth Robinson to touch the wall first as an exhibition entry in the 400 free relay with a time of 4:44.25.In individual events, Vascoe win the 500 free with a time of 6:17.71 and the 100 breast with a season-best 1:22.42. Also for Waverly, Robinson won the 200 free in 2:36.03; Benjamin won the 100 back in season-best 1:11.98; and Kittle scored 188.50 points to win the diving competition.Other Lady Wolverines set new PR times or had their best performance of the season.Josie VanDyke had PRs in the 50 free with a 33.39, the 100 back with a time of 1:21.29 and in diving with a total of 172.20 points.Nicole Bunke had her best-ever time in the 100 free with a 1:10.43; and Emma Vanderhoof set a new mark in the 200 free with a 2:36.17.In addition, Sharpsteen had her best time of the season in the 100 fly with a 1:10.46.Waverly will host Watkins Glen at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DPost Author email Follow DPost Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. 