BINGHAMTON — For years the Chenango Forks Blue Devils have been the kings of small school high school football in Section IV and in New York State.
Friday night, Waverly’s Wolverines dethroned the defending state champions, using a dominant second half to take the Section IV Class C crown 28-14.
“This has been coming for four years now,” said Waverly quarterback Joey Tomasso. “I’ve been waiting for this. I knew we’d get there and it feels great.”
The teams battled through a first half that saw Forks hold a 14-7 lead with a minute to go in the half. Facing fourth-and- three at their own 25-yard line, Forks elected to go for the first down instead of punting. Waverly’s interior defense stuffed the fourth down run and the game turned decidedly in Waverly’s favor.
With the short field and short time, Waverly went to the air. Tomasso hit Jake VanHouten for six, 11 and 10 yards — overcoming a holding call in the process — to put the ball at the Forks two. Tomasso bulled into the end zone from there with 16.7 seconds left in the half. Ryan Clark hit the second of four PAT kicks and the teams went into the locker room tied at 14-14.
That score mirrored the game the two teams played just a few weeks ago. In that game, it was Forks that scored a late TD and rode that momentum to a 14-13 regular-season win.
While the teams battled back and forth in the first half, the second half was very one-sided.
Waverly kicked off to start the half and forced a quick Forks punt. On Waverly’s first snap, Tomasso tok the ball and, cutting off excellent blocking up front, followed Nate DeLill into the second level. Once there, Tomasso was able to reach for another gear and raced away from the defense for a 61-yard TD run.
The stunned Blue Devils managed a first down once they got the ball back but good pressure on pass attempts forced another punt.
Waverly took its sweet time on its ensuing possession. Instead of scoring on the first snap, Tomasso hit Jay Pipher for nine yards — and then raced 46 yards for his third rushing TD of the game.
“We put the ball in Joe (Tomasso’s) hands early but they were very locked into what we were doing,” said Waverly Head Coach Jason Miller. “Joe got them. We did a good job up front and got him free. He has a different gear when he gets in the open.”
From there, Waverly’s defense shone its brightest.
Needing to pass is far different than wanting to. Needing to go to the air, Forks had trouble. Facing a third-and 13, Quarterback Grady Stark saw his pass batted down by Waverly’s Isaiah Bretz.
Forks had one more possession and went from its 20-yard line to Waverly’s 19 before giving the ball up on downs. Two Waverly first downs later, the Wolverines had their title.
Tomasso ran the ball 18 times for 173 yards and connected on eight of 14 passes for 110 yards. Pipher caught three passes for 59 yards, including a 45-yard TD that tied the game at 7-7. VanHouten had four catches for 41 yards and Bretz had one for nine.
Stark led Forks on the ground with 64 yards and a TD. Lucas Bartlow added 47 yards and a score on 20 carries. Stark hit eight of 20 passes for 88 yards. Stephen Samsel had three receptions for 44 yards, Finn Stark had four catches for 33 yards and Bartlow had two receptions for 11 yards.
Editor’s Notes: It was the first time since 2008 that Forks didn’t win the Section IV title. The team that beat them that year — Waverly ... For more on the Section IV Class C championship game, see the next edition of the Morning Times.
