MARATHON — Waverly’s Nate Ackley and Harper Minaker led the local contingent at the IAC Championships Friday morning with matching third-place finishes, earning first-team All-Star status for their efforts. Spencer-Van Etten/Candor’s John Garrison joined Ackley as a first-team All-star and Tioga’s Thomas Hurd is a second-team All-Star.

The Wolverines aren’t a complete team and, therefore, don’t have a team score. Minaker’s time was 22 minutes, 26.1 seconds. Two of Minaker’s teammates, Elizabeth Vaughn and Olivia Nittinger, ran respective times of 23:18.1 and 24:09.2 to place eighth and 12th and earn berths among the second-team All-Stars.

Also for Waverly, Allison Barrett took 41st with a time of 29:02.8.

Lansing finished with 41 points to win the team title with Southern Cayuga — which had individual winner Julia Gross (22:11.1) — second at 55 points. Newark Valley was third with 91 points, followed in order by Spencer-Van Etten/Candor with 102 points; Trumansburg with 107 points; Edison with 120 points; and Tioga with 165 points.

SVEC was led by Isabella Matisco, who took 21st overall with a time of 25:26.7. Also scoring for the Eagles were Kristen Baker, 23rd with a time of 25:37.2; Ashley Ellison, 229th in 26:23.1; Olivia Secundo, 30th in 26:23.9; and Ayasha Schweiger, 37th in 27:23.4.

Leading the way for Tioga was Lexy Ward, who was 36th with a time of 27:12.7. Also scoring for the Tigers were Kate Burrowes, 39th in 27:47.34; Emily Burrowes, 45th in 29:53.7; Patience Card, 50th in 31:02.1; and Brooke Delmage, 53rd in 32:25.1.

Ackley clocked in at 19:05.9 for his placing. Garrison took sixth in 19:26.8 and Hurd finished in 19:28.5.

Of course, all were chasing Newark Valley standout Jonny Sherwood, who destroyed the Marathon course in 17:57.4.

As for team finishes, Lansing took the title with 37 points, followed by Trumansburg with 53 and Newark Valley with 90. Dryden nipped SVEC for fourth 128-130. Waverly was sixth with 155 points, followed in order by Southern Cayuga with 184 points, Tioga with 209 points; Edison with 229 points; and Marathon with 48 points.

Also scoring for SVEC were Nate Gillette, 24th in 20:40.2; Matt Fitch, 28th in 21:09.8; Eddie Rixford, 39th in 21:39.8; and Wyatt Stuffer, 45th in 22:16.8.

Joining Ackley on the scorer’s list for Waverly were Gavin Schillmoeller, 27th with a time of 21:02.1; Matt Atanasoff, 40th in 21:45.0; Sam VanDyke, 50th in 22:41.5; and Brayden Hurd, 52nd in 22:50.3.

Getting on the score sheet for Tioga in addition to Tom Hurd were Andrew Earley, 41st with a time of 21:46.5; Isaiah Fore, 57th in 23:18.7; Will Slater, 62nd in 24:20.7; and Colt Herrala, 66th in 26:32.6.

Next up on the postseason trail for SVEC, Waverly and Tioga are the Section IV Championships at Chenango Valley State Park on Thursday.

Recommended for you

Load comments