Athens falls to Johnson City in tournament By The Times Dec 10, 2022 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Athens’ Mason Lister drives around a Johnson City defender. Morning Times/Matt Patton Athens’ Lucas Horton is above the rim for a layup against Johnson City Morning Times/Matt Patton Korey Miller puts up a three-point shot from the corner against a loose Johnson City defense. Morning Times/Matt Patton Athens’ Xavier Watson turns to the rim down low. JOHNSON CITY — The Athens Wildcats hung close for a majority of the contest against Johnson City in the opening round of the Johnson City Tournament, but ultimately fell short by a score of 72-56.The Wildcats were led by a standout night from senior Mason Lister — who netted 27 points on 50% shooting while recording eight boards and grabbing three steals.Lucas Horton also hit double-digits with 11 points and added six rebounds and two steals.Kolsen Keathley scored six points with four boards, Xavier Watson and Korey Miller netted three points each, and Jase Babcock, Lucas Kraft, and Chris Mitchell added two points.Kraft also added four rebounds with two assists.The Wildcats will play in the consolation round tomorrow in Johnson City.Wellsboro 53, Sayre 30WELLSBORO — The Sayre Redskins basketball team dropped their second-straight contest as Wellsboro used a big first half to down them by a score of 53-30.Wellsboro outscored Sayre 27-13 in the opening two quarters and continued their strong start in the third with a 17-2 advantage.Sayre had their best output in the fourth with 15 points, but it wasn't enough to mount a comeback.Sayre was led by Jackson Hubbard with a game-high 19 points.Zack Garrity added four points, and both Nick Pellicano and Karter Green scored two each.Sayre will look to bounce back on Wednesday when they host Troy at 7:30 p.m. 