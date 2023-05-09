LAPORTE — Sayre softball picked up its second win of the season on Saturday, defeating Sullivan County on the road 10-2.
Sullivan County took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second, but Sayre used a four-run third and three-run fourth to jump in front and cruise to the win.
Meghan Flynn, Raegan Parrish and Abbie McGaughey led the Lady Redskins with three hits each, with Flynn contributing three doubles and McGaughey adding two. Olivia Thompson also had a double for Sayre, along with another hit. Makenna Garrison and Mikyah Brown also had two hits, while Rylee Lantz and Kelsie Noel recorded one each.
Flynn, Parrish and McGaughey had two RBI apiece, while Thompson, Garrison and Lantz each had one.
Parrish struck out eight from the circle.
Monday
Montgomery 9, Sayre 4
MONTGOMERY — Sayre softball fell on the road at Montgomery on Monday, losing 9-4 in a non-league game.
Despite scoring two runs to open the game, the Lady Redskins fell behind 5-2 entering the top of the second. Montgomery would score four more runs from there to pull away for the 9-4 win.
Olivia Thompson, Meghan Flynn and Raegan Parrish each had two hits for Sayre, with Thompson hitting a double. Abbie McGaughey had the team’s other hit, while also recording both RBI for the Lady Redskins.
Parrish struck out five in six innings from the circle.
