WAVERLY — Lea VanAllen scored three goals in a 12-minute first-half span and Waverly rolled to a 7-1 win over Odessa-Montour.
The visiting Indians, a favorite to win the IAC’s Small School division, couldn’t hang with the Wolverines on Wednesday.
“We had a quiet but quick start today,” said Waverly coach Tara Hogan. “First game jitters were there, but we quickly worked on putting pressure on every ball. The whole team worked very well with getting to the ball quickly and forcing turnovers.”
VanAllen’s first two goals were unassisted and came with 15 minutes left in the half and with seven minutes remaining. Her third tally, assisted by newcomer and eighth grader Claire Clonch, was with three minutes left in the first half.
“Lea VanAllen got to work in the first half with a hard-earned hat trick,” noted Hogan. “She has been putting in extra time with her club team to work on her shot and it already has paid off.”
Clonch, with an assist from a Kennedy Westbrook corner kick, made it 4-0 with a minute left in the half.
“Clonch has made quite an impression,” said Hogan. “She scored our only goal in our scrimmage last week vs. Horseheads and netted another goal tonight.”
In the second half, Kiley Stillman scored her first varsity goal off a Kennedy Westbrook assist at the 38-minute mark.
“Kiley Stillman started off as a midfielder but her heart is up top as a forward,” said Hogan
Kennedy Westbrook had Waverly’s last two goals. With 29 minutes remaining, she took a penalty kick and drilled it off the cross bar. She then elevated and sent the ball into the net on a header. Allison Campbell had the assist on Waverly’s final goal, by Kennedy Westbrook, with 17 minutes left.
“Junior captain Kennedy Westbrook was all over the field. I’m just as antsy as her to move her up the field,” said Hogan. “Her energy and her drive is second to none. As our athletic trainer said to me on the sideline...she’s just built different. She is so fun to watch.”
In the middle of all that, O-M scored its lone goal with 21 minutes to go. Waverly keeper Bella Gonzalez picked up the ball outside the box, giving O-M a free kick. As Gonzalez was walking back to the goal mouth, Gina Gavich sent the ball past her and into the net.
Waverly may have ended up with seven goals, but Odessa-Montour goalie Keyonna Garrison stood out in goal for the Indians with 18 saves, some of which were tough stops.
Waverly held O-M to three total shots.
“Senior captain Bella Romano started as center back and helped make sure the communication picked up,” said Hogan.
Hogan said that even Waverly’s new goalies fared well.
“We tried two brand new goalies in the net tonight and both did very well for their first varsity showing.”
Lea Cole had two first-half saves for Waverly and Gonzalez had three saves in the second half.
Waverly got off 19 shots and led 5-1 in corner kicks.
Waverly will visit Athens at 7 p.m. Friday night.
Boys Soccer
Midd-West 7, Athens 0
MIDDLEBURG — Athens popped for 11 goals against Towanda on Tuesday
Had they been able to, they should have saved some for Wednesday night.
Midd-West’s Nick Eppley scored on his second shot and added two more goals for good measure. Kynn Loss had three shots on goal and all connected as the Mustangs stormed to a 7-0 nonleague win over the Wildcats.
Evan Leitzel finished off the win for Midd-West.
The host Mustangs dominated, firing off 20 shots to just two for Athens.
Midd-West also took eight corner kicks to two for Athens. Connor Mosher stopped eight shots in goal for Athens.
