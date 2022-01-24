MILFORD — The Athens JV boys and varsity girls wrestling team competed at the Delaware Valley Tournament on Saturday and produced some good results.

Lacey Hinman took first place in her weight class.

Braelynn Wood added a second-place finish, while Haleigh Schlosser, Raven McCarthy-Gardner and Kaylynn Keltz all took third.

Hannah Rathburn added a fourth-place finish.

For the JV boys, Keegan Congdon took second place in his class, Keaton Sinsabaugh had a third-place finish and Landen Kizer added a fourth-place finish.

