Commission at quorum, will set season dates at April meeting
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s Board of Game Commissioners will be able to conduct official business at its next meeting following the reappointments of two members.
Commissioners Stanley I. Knick Jr., of Dupont, and Michael F. Mitrick, of York, were reappointed to the District 7 and District 6 seats on the board, respectively, bringing the board to a quorum of commissioners.
The board, which is required by law to hold a meeting in January, met Jan. 28-29, hearing reports from Game Commission staff and accepting public comment. But it was unable to take up its prepared agenda because a quorum of six commissioners is needed to conduct official business, and only five commissioners were seated at the time.
With Knick and Mitrick reappointed, there are now seven commissioners on the board. The District 8 seat remains vacant, as does the new District 9 seat, which was created and approved by the General Assembly and Governor since the last commissioners meeting.
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for April 8-9 in Harrisburg, at which time the board will pick up the agenda items set aside in January. However, rather than voting preliminarily on the proposed 2022-23 hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits – a move that could interrupt timely updates to the regulations digest hunters and trappers receive with their licenses – the board will opt to reactivate the framework from last year’s seasons and bag limits, as permitted by law.
That means the statewide firearms deer season will start the Saturday after Thanksgiving, the statewide regular bear season will begin the Saturday before that, and so on.
A complete list of final 2022-23 seasons and bag limits will be released in the coming weeks.
The preliminary list of 2022-23 seasons and bag limits that was to be considered by the board in January almost is a mirror image of the list from 2021-22. That means hunters and trappers will end up with essentially the same list through reactivating last year’s seasons as they would have through a vote to approve the proposed list.
The Game Commission still will be adjusting allocations for antlerless deer licenses and elk licenses based on updated harvest and population data. The Board of Commissioners will approve those allocations in April.
Vermont proposes 100 moose permits
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has proposed issuing 100 moose hunting permits in Vermont’s Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) E in the northeastern corner of the state in order to reduce the impact of winter ticks on the moose population.
The proposal was accepted by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board at its Feb. 16 meeting.
The goal of the department’s 2022 moose harvest recommendation is to improve the health of moose in WMU-E by reducing the number of moose and thereby reducing the abundance and impact of winter ticks.
“Moose density in WMU E is still more than one moose per square mile, significantly higher than any other part of the state,” said Nick Fortin, Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s moose project leader. “Moose densities greater than one per square mile support high numbers of winter ticks which negatively impact moose health and survival.”
The department would issue 60 either-sex moose hunting permits and 40 antlerless moose permits in WMU-E for the moose seasons this October. This is expected to result in a harvest of 51 to 65 moose, or about 5 percent of the moose population in WMU-E. The same number of permits were issued in 2021 when hunters took 62 moose.
Fine, revocation, restitution in Montana moose poaching case
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man has lost his hunting and trapping privileges for life in 47 states for illegally killing a trophy moose, taking the antlers and leaving the meat to waste, state wildlife officials said.
Shiloh Berry, 41, was sentenced in Broadwater County District Court after pleading guilty last fall to unlawful possession of a game animal, hunting without a license and wasting a game animal in the 2019 killing, the Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said.
Berry was fined $6,100 and ordered to pay $6,000 in restitution for taking a trophy animal. The lifetime loss of his hunting and trapping privileges applies to the 47 states that participate in the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact.
A five-year prison sentence was suspended and Berry lost his fishing privileges for three years.
Game wardens received a phoned-in tip in November 2019 after someone found a moose carcass with its head cut off in an area about 17 miles east of Townsend. Investigators found distinctive tire tracks and boot prints at the site, the agency said in a statement.
In April 2020, wardens received a tip that Berry possessed moose antlers that he claimed to have found in the area where the moose was killed. A search of Berry’s residence turned up the antlers along with boots and tires that matched the tracks at the kill site, FWP said.
When wardens interviewed Berry, he acknowledged killing the moose, the agency said.
