ROCHESTER – Runners from Athens and Waverly competed in the annual McQuaid Invitational on Saturday, a race that brings in some of the best runners from the region.
The Athens boys posted the best performance by a team as they came in seventh place.
Finishing the best as an individual was Sarah Bronson in 12th with a time of 20:01.05. Her sister Emma finished 16th overall in the race at 20:13.4. Thea Bentley came in a little while longer, clocking in at 24:12.0. Emily Henderson had a time of 26:17.3.
“McQuaid is always a great experience for the kids,” said Athens girls coach Scott Riley. Saturday was no different and we saw strong efforts from all the kids as we head into the last few weeks of the regular season. This gives all the kids other runners to race with throughout their race.”
The Wolverines also finished the meet with a solid performance and a finisher in the top 25. Harper Minaker posted a finish of 23rd with a time of 20:28.9. Her teammates Elizabeth Vaughn and Olivia Nittinger finished with times of 22:02.6 and 23:40.3, respectively.
On the boys side, Matt Gorsline had the fastest run for the Wildcats, finishing with a time of 17:00.9, which was good for 16th place. Nate Ackley finished in 30th overall in the race, clocking in at 17:41.8.
“Matt placed higher than any other Athens boy in the years that we have been attending,” said Athens boys coach Mike Bronson.
Rounding out the order for Athens, who finished seventh overall in the race, was Ethan Denlinger, Carter Lewis and Kyle Anthony; those were all times of 17:48.0, 18:09.4 and 18:26.6, consecutively.
Izaak Hobday and Nate Prickitt also posted impressive finishes of 19:06.3 and 19:15.6 for Athens.
“We always look forward to going to McQuaid, and it is a great opportunity for the kids to test themselves against really top flight competition,” noted Bronson. ”We had a really successful day on Saturday and the boys placed seventh as a team, which is our best showing at McQuaid.”
Finishing things up for the Wolverines were Sam VanDyke and Brayden Hurd with times of 21:09.6 and 21:33.2.
All four teams will return to the course in the valley this week.
