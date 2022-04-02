MVP: Caydence Macik — Athens

Macik anchored the Lady Wildcats with 16 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals per game in her senior season, which gives her the title of Morning Times Girls Basketball MVP. She finished her career with 1,283 points, which is third in school history, along with 695 rebounds.

Offensive Player of the Year: Kennedy Westbrook — Waverly

Westbrook scored 338 points for the Lady Wolverines this season, averaging 15.3 points per game. She distributed the ball, as well, and averaged 3.9 assists per contest. The junior was also consistent from the foul line, sinking 68.4 percent of her free throws.

Defensive Player of the Year: Sophia Dutra — Spencer-Van Etten

Dutra averaged 9.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game this year, and was named the IAC Small School South MVP. She helped guide the Lady Panthers to their first division title in 25 years.

Newcomer of the Year: Addy Wheeler — Athens

Wheeler averaged 7 points, 3.7 steals, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in her freshman season at Athens, giving her the title of Morning Times Newcomer of the Year. She also knocked down 21 three-pointers for the Lady Wildcats.

Coach of the Year: Justin Cole — Spencer-Van Etten

Cole’s 2021-22 Lady Panthers squad produced four IAC All-Stars and won its first IAC Small School South Division title in 25 years.

All-Stars

Julia Bellis — Tioga

Hannah Martinez — Spencer-Van Etten

Abby Bunce — Spencer-Van Etten

Karlee Bartlow — Athens

Olivia Nittinger — Waverly

Addison Westbrook — Waverly

