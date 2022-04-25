WAVERLY — Spencer-Van Etten/Candor scored seven times in the second inning, but could not keep pace with the Waverly bats on Saturday. Waverly overcame SVEC for a 19-10 win.
Waverly struck first, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first. SVEC’s starter, Jayden Grube struggled to find the strike zone early.
Leadoff man Jay Pipher set the tone with a ground ball up the middle for a single. Once on base, Pipher advanced to third on consecutive wild pitches. The next three batters were either walked or hit by a pitch to advance a run.
Grube gathered himself and retired the next three, but Waverly runners scored twice more and Waverly held an early 3-0 lead.
In the top of the second, Waverly’s Brennan Traub struggled on the hill and SVEC erupted for seven runs.
SVEC batted around the lineup.
Kameron Smith walked twice, while Nick Thomas had two hits and two RBI in the inning, as SVEC erupted to take a 7-3 lead.
Waverly head coach, Kyle McDuffee acknowledged Traub’s struggles.
“He was a little off. He was struggling adjusting to the umpire’s zone,” McDuffee said. However, the four run deficit did not concern McDuffee. He knew his kids simply had to adjust at the plate. “We needed to change our approach, have a plan when you go up to bat.”
In the bottom of the third, Waverly settled in at the plate and erupted for nine runs. Joey Tomasso and Isaiah Bretz both drove in two runs in the inning. Waverly built a 12-7 lead.
The Wolverines continued to control the remainder of the game.
Ty Beeman replaced Traub on the mound and 3 1/3 innings, striking out ten and shutting out the SVEC offense.
Waverly added to its score in each of the remaining innings.
SVEC put together a three-run rally in the sixth inning to close out their scoring.
The win ties Waverly with Elmira-Notre Dame for the division lead. The two teams will play a three-game series in two weeks to decide who wins the division.
Offensively, Thomas and Devin Beach led SVEC with two hits each. Thomas also had two RBI. Kameron Smith, Cody Sayre, Seth Mcbride and Calvin Curkendall split pitching duties.
Pipher and Caden Hollywood led Waverly with three hits and two RBI each.
Beeman did the bulk of the pitching for Waverly. Traub, Bryce Bailey and Thomas Hand supported Beeman’s efforts. Hand, in his pitching debut, retired the side in eight pitches with two strikeouts.
SVEC’s next game is scheduled for Friday, April 30, at Owego Apalachin. Waverly will host Whitney Point today.
Deposit/Hancock 8, Tioga 1
DEPOSIT — Tioga managed just one hit — a one-out Ethan Perry single in the top of the seventh that broke up a combined no-hitter. Perry went to second and third on passed balls and scored on a sacrifice fly by Drew Macumber.
Chris Gross controlled the game for D-H, fanning 16 batters in 6 1/3 innings. The hit and walk were his responsibility. Anton Leonard got the last two outs.
While Gross was setting down batters his offense was working efficiently. The Eagles had two runs in the first and added three in the third to put Tioga in a deep hole.
Tom Reis led Deposit/Hancock’s nine-hit attack with a single and a double and two RBI. Zak Beagal had a double and two RBI.
Perry started on the hill for Tioga, allowing four runs — three earned — on four hits and five walks with three strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings. Casey Stoughton relieved Perry and allowed four runs on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.
Tioga will host Moravia this afternoon.
