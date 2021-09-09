ELMIRA — Waverly went on the road and posted a 3-0 win over Notre Dame Thursday night.
“We started out a little flat tonight, and tried to force the ball too much early,” said Waverly Coach Eric Ryck.
Brennan Traub put Waverly on the board early in the first half on a header off a service from Griff Schillmoeller.
“We came out much better in the second half, upped the pressure and moved the ball much better,” said Ryck.
That resulted in a second goal off a corner kick From Charlie Larabee that Brennan was able to flick in with his head and caromed off Declan Murphy’s shoulder into the back of the net.
“Griff Schillmoeller put the cherry on top,” said Ryck
After receiving a pass from Traub, he was able to dribble to create space and get a nice shot off to add our third goal.
Waverly will host Newark Valley at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.