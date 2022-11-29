Challenging the mountain, and the calendar

I’ve reached that age where I’ve come to expect that I’ll feel like something approaching lousy about half the time, but as long as the aches and pains are in different locations from one day to the next I don’t get overly concerned.
It’s true. A lifetime of activity in the outdoors and on various fields of play has left an accumulation of reminders of injuries past, and the inevitable aging process has only added to the mix. I’ve accepted that and come to rely on some quantities of Advil that scoff at the directions on the bottle, and an ability to simply ignore much of the minor discomforts, choosing instead to focus on the fun in the field and on the water.
Sure, back-to-back days in the pheasant fields with our two Labs, or several days in a deer stand during a cold snap take their toll. Hikes into some of Pennsylvania’s remote brook trout waters can be a challenge, but I’ve come to realize there’s usually a direct correlation between the quality of the fishing and the effort required to reach it. As this point I’m still willing to pay the price.
My real downfall is my love of mountain hunting, huffing and puffing my way into some of the toughest terrain available, some of it teetering – literally – on the edge of danger. Washington state for elk. British Columbia for mountain goats. Even Newfoundland, not requiring the ascents and descents of western states and Canadian provinces, presents its own set of challenges in the form of spongy terrain where every step is an adventure.
My real problem these days is that I’m haunted by mountain goats.
I pushed my limitations back in 2019 when I tackled British Columbia’s rugged mountains in search of one of these white beasts that live where no one else can or wants to. I returned home without a goat but with some Major League memories and the satisfaction that I was able to make every climb necessary.
I have to try again, this time out of Prince William Sound in Alaska, where I’ll glass the mountains from a boat before making the climb into their bedroom, hopefully for a shot opportunity.
At this stage of my life, the calendar is not in my favor. I know the hunt will require months of preparation, donning a pack loaded down with 35 pounds of sand and logging miles in some of the steepest terrain I can find around here.
Even in Pennsylvania, there exists some serious backcountry if you do a little searching on the map. Huge tracts of state forest lands with peaks and valleys that offer plenty of vertical.
It’s not going to be easy, and perhaps my biggest challenge will be walking the fine line between a workout that hurts and one that spawns an injury, the kind that could even scrub the trip.
Too, there will be sessions at the shooting range as I stretch my comfort zone out to 300 yards and maybe beyond with a Browning 300 Winchester magnum.
In 2019, I got some strange looks from passers-by as I hiked up and down McKinney Hill Road multiple times in a day. That will likely happen again, and I’ve located some other steep hills that should offer the kind of pain I’ll need to inflict upon myself in preparation for the hunt.
Who knows? Maybe I won’t be able to do this. Maybe the calendar will win this time around. Maybe my mountain hunting days are in the rear-view mirror.
I hope that’s not the case. Because I know that somewhere in Unit RG252 in Alaska’s rugged, wet Chugach National Forest there’s a mountain goat that’s worth the pain, the effort, and the climb.
I won’t forget the Advil.
