The Giant Center crowd at the PIAA Wrestling Championships always seems to find their favorites during the state finals. Whether it’s an underdog facing a returning state champ or a wrestler who has clearly worked his butt off and deserves his one shining moment.
The latter was certainly the case on Saturday afternoon when Athens senior Gavin Bradley stepped onto the center mat in Hershey against Montoursville’s Branden Wentzel.
This is nothing against Wentzel, a former state champ who seems to be a likeable kid who works hard himself, but Gavin had the crowd behind him.
There is no offseason for Gavin Bradley. He is constantly working his tail off to get better and find competition — whether it’s in Pennsylvania or halfway across the country. And if his coaches would let him, he would never take a day off.
All of that hard work paid off when he scored a reversal and takedown in the third period and captured his first state championship on Saturday.
I was sitting on press row watching the match and couldn’t have been happier for Gavin when the final buzzer sounded. But I will admit I wasn’t sure what to expect when it came to a celebration for one of the quietest and most humble kids I have covered over the past 20 years.
And I can honestly say I didn’t expect a two-lap celebration full of Tiger Woods’ fist pumps — but boy did he deserve that kind of moment and I’m glad he took the opportunity to enjoy every second of it.
The Wildcat Way keeps paying off
Gavin Bradley’s state title is just the latest in a long line of accomplishments in Hershey for the Athens wrestling program — and there’s no secret why that happens so often.
Athens coaches Shawn Bradley and Jay White enter every season looking to get as many kids as possible to the individual state tournament and onto the podium.
If you walk into the Athens wrestling room you will see what I mean. “The Wall” features the names of all of the Wildcats — and AHS Bulldogs and SRU Tigers before them — who have worked their way onto the podium at the state tournament.
“It’s always huge,” Shawn Bradley said of getting wrestlers onto the podium in Hershey. “I mean (The Wall) looms over our kids every day and it’s purposely done that way.”
While the Wildcats would certainly love to win a District IV Duals title and make their way to Hershey for team states, the way the Athens coaches put together their schedule isn’t really focused on those types of goals.
“Our program is not a normal program. We don’t have a program where we’re going to have a great dual meet team. We try to build a strong, go deep in the postseason type of kid — and to stick with us it takes a committment,” Jay White said.
Gavin Bradley became the eighth Athens wrestler to win a state title, but there have been 49 state medalists — including seven state second-place finishers — since the beginning of the Athens/SRU wrestling programs.
If the goal is to produce the most state medalists and champions — like it is in plenty of schools across the state — then the Athens program is certainly succeeding.
For Shawn Bradley, the wins on the mat are important but the end goal is also to turn student-athletes into successful adults — and he believes the Athens system can do both.
“There’s other goals that you can have, but ultimately, hopefully these kids come in and they just strive to be the best and we’re cranking out good people — that’s what we’re looking for,” he said.
The Athens head coach pointed to a pair of seniors — Karter Rude and Kaden Setzer — who may not have ended up on top of the podium in Hershey but are examples of hard-working athletes who represent the Athens program extremely well.
“Karter and Kaden, and all these kids that have worked hard this year and have been in our program forever, they are great people,” coach Bradley said. “We’re just as proud of them as we are of Gav and they are fantastic kids. We’re lucky. We’re lucky that we’ve had so many good kids over the years.”
The “Wildcat Way” has been working for years. The old Athens Bulldogs had wrestlers like Doug Rhoades, Pat Kelley, Dave Kennedy and Paul Keysaw winning titles in the 70s and 80s. The program — which produced state champs like Derrick Morgan, David White and Brian Courtney in the last 20 years — has also been lucky to have coaches like Nick Grego and Dale Jarvis who churned out a number of the state medalists and champions before the recent success in the Bradley era.
One thing the Athens program has also produced has been successful college wrestlers — including a Division I national champion in Keysaw back in 1991. Just this year, Brian Courtney (Virginia) and AJ Burkhart (Lehigh) have qualified for the NCAA Division I Championships while Kaidon Winters (RIT) finished second at Division III nationals.
“We like our kids to strive. There are other teams that maybe are doing more, but we’re cranking out some good kids,” Shawn Bradley said. “And again, they are great kids and they are going to be successful people but they’re proving that the system works and hopefully it keeps working.”
