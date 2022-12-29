Black Knights roll over Redskins in VCT consolation game

TOWANDA — The Towanda boys’ basketball team bounced back from its opening-round loss to Athens in the Valley Christmas Tournament with a resounding 63-34 win over Sayre in the consolation game on Wednesday evening.
Towanda coach Landon Henry was proud of how his team bounced back after the loss to Athens.
“I have a thousand percent confidence and belief in this group,” Henry said. “They show up ready to work. They show up ready to listen. They’re eager to succeed. They want to absorb what we, as a coaching staff, are trying to offer to them, and they also want to go out and play hard for each other. It was a very fun thing to see come together tonight.”
The game was close early on with the Black Knights holding a 12-8 lead after the opening quarter.
The second quarter was all Towanda as Elias Shrawder put up seven of his game-high 17 points to help the Knights outscore Sayre 24-8 in the frame.
“We know that he’s a very good player, and he’s very skilled at scoring the basketball,” Henry said of Shrawder. “Our goal was to get him moving a little bit without (the ball) and get his defender a little off-balance so that he can have some driving lanes and (so he is) able to make some more plays off the dribble, which he did tonight.”
Towanda added to its lead in the third, outscoring the Redskins 13-7 before cruising home with the victory from there.
The lopsided score was a big change from the Black Knights’ previous win over the Redskins — which was a 45-40 final score back on Dec. 7.
“I think we really showed up ready to defend,” coach Henry said of the difference. “Our guys showed a lot of pride on the defensive end, and I think ultimately we converted a lot of buckets inside, free throws, and points in the paint.”
Will Shrawder and Grady Flynn each score 10 points for the Knights, who also got eight points from Logan Lambert.
Also for Towanda, Jack Wheaton and Bailey Poll both scored six points, while Connor Barnes added four, and Jack Tavani rounded out the scoring with two.
Sayre was led by Zack Garrity with 12 points, and Jackson Hubbard with 11 points in the loss.
Nick Pellicano added six, while Hudson Trump finished with three, and Carter Green chipped in two points for the Redskins.
The Redskins struggled from the floor and the free throw line — where they made just 7 of 23 attempts.
Towanda will visit Sullivan County on Jan. 4, while Sayre is set to host Williamson this Friday.
Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Executive Sports Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.
