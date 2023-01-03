For his part in an incredible season for the Spencer-Van Etten/Candor Eagles soccer team — Addison Young is this year’s Daily Review/Morning Times All-Region MVP for boys soccer.
Young was a major part of the Eagles’ finishing the year 17-3 and claiming both an IAC Small School Championship and a first-ever Section IV Title this past season.
The offensive dynamo scored 40 goals on the year but was equally impressive as a passer as the senior was able to dish out 18 assists and was a consummate team player throughout the year.
The SVEC team poured in an impressive 106 goals (5.3 per game) and made their first appearance in the New York state playoffs as a program.
With a team full of offensive firepower, Young was able to use his prolific scoring to keep his teammates involved and was lauded by his coaching staff as being a team-oriented player that contributed heavily to their success as a unit.
“So many guys in the past and this year have benefited from his unselfish play and ability to see how to put someone through on an attack,” SVEC Coach Gary Holmes said. “We asked him to try and be a little more selfish and try to find the back of the net for us more this year and he did exactly that.”
For his career, Young finished with an impressive 60 goals and 30 assists and had 150 total points as a player for SVEC.
He also contributed to a total record 36-12 during his time playing from his sophomore to senior season and steadily improved every year of his career.
As a player who was focused on team success, he helped to solidify a winning culture at his program for years to come.
“He always talked about the team versus his personal achievements,” Holmes said. “He’s played the game long enough at high levels to understand the numbers he just put up this season, but his understanding of the team dynamic as a whole is the way to win.”
All-Region Boys Soccer All Stars
MVP: SVEC’s Addison Young
Offensive Player of the Year: SVEC’s Jacob Banks
Defensive Player of the Year: Athens’ Alex Campbell
Rookie of the Year: Athens’ Marcos Quiros
Coaching Staff of the Year: Spencer-Van Etten/Candor — Gary Holmes & Jason Banks
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.