WAVERLY — The Waverly Lady Wolverines volleyball team took down Spencer-Van Etten in a sweep on Monday with the help of pinpoint serving throughout the night.
Nineteen aces in just three sets would catapult the Wolverines to a commanding win against a tough opponent and it continues to be one of their greatest strengths this season.
“If you can’t get the serve over, you can’t win the game,” Head Coach Charity Meyers said. “When you have that energy and you’re up — and then you miss a serve — it brings you down. If you miss a few in a row it can just affect the whole game.”
Waverly didn’t miss on much once they found their groove.
In the first set, things would go back and forth, with neither team holding an advantage of more than two points until the teams were tied at 19.
Then something clicked for the Lady Wolverines, and they would start to find their spots serving and get some much-needed energy and take control of the matchup.
“I just told them to be aggressive,” Meyers said. “Get the energy up, they were being way too quiet. They weren’t talking to each other.”
They would respond with a 6-1 run to capped by a Brilynn Belles ace to capture a 25-20 victory to go up 1-0.
In the second set, things would stay close but Waverly would lead nearly the entire time to pick up a 25-18 win and take their second set.
In the third, Waverly rolled and took down Spencer 25-13 and completed the sweep to move to 8-2 on the season.
Ashlen Croft would have the hot hand serving the ball and recorded a team-high six aces with eight service points while also adding two kills, one block, and a dig.
Their attack was led by Peyton Shaw — who had seven kills — as well as Erica Ryck and Lillie Kirk who both added four kills.
Ryck also had seven dogs and Kirk added nine, while Belles led the way defensively with a team-high 11 digs.
Michaela Lauper dished out 15 assists with four aces while Maddy Olmstead chipped in two aces and two digs.
“I don’t think we’re quite at our top-end, but they were up there,” Meyers commented on her team’s performance. “We still need to be more vocal, it would be nice to not have to say anything. And we had a couple of passing things that we can work on, but overall I think the net play was good.”
S-VE was paced by Marah Cooper, who notched six kills, five digs, and two aces.
Adriena Farmer recorded three kills and four digs.
Cecelia Churey recorded a team-high 11 assists, and Jackie Brown added six digs for the Lady Panthers.
Waverly will look to extend its current win streak to five against Newark Valley on Wednesday at home starting at 6:30 p.m.
S-VE will take on Edison on the road on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Tioga 3, Candor 2
TIOGA – The Tioga Lady Tigers volleyball team battled back from an 0-2 set deficit on Monday to win three straight sets over Candor and pick up a win.
Candor won the first two sets by scores of 25-20 and 25-21.
Tioga won the third set 25-16 and took the fourth set 25-23 to force a deciding fifth set, which the Lady Tigers won 15-7.
Tioga was paced by Krya Bailey who contributed in multiple facets racking up two aces, four kills, 11 assists, and 10 digs.
Hailey Browne added a team-high nine kills with seven digs, Lily Mesler added nine assists and two aces, Megan Vance had two aces, Layni Whitmore chipped in two kills and three digs, Megan Shumway added two kills, and Joslyn Maciak recorded two kills, two aces, and 13 digs.
The Lady Tigers will be back on the floor on Tuesday when they host Odessa-Montour.
