SAYRE — Sayre’s baseball team has set lofty standards in recent history. Sometimes a 7-1 victory over a rival fails to meet those standards. Sayre controlled the game and rolled to the victory, but head coach Jamie VanDuzer sees room for improvement.
VanDuzer credited Athens’ Mason Lister for a strong performance on the mound. “Mason pitched very well. We didn’t hit the ball like we have been.” He attributed some of his team’s success to Athens’ miscues. “They gave us a few extra outs which was huge for us because we capitalized in a couple spots there.”
Opportunity first presented itself to Sayre on Saturday, with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the first inning. Jackson Hubbard launched a ball to deep right field. The Athens fielder battled the rain drops and lost the ball. Zach Garrity and Luke Horton scored on the drive.
Three pitches later, Kannon VanDuzer scored from third on a wild pitch. Sayre led 3-0 after one.
Athens responded quickly in the top of the second. Jaren Glisson belted a ball to deep right field which scored Lister. Sayre quickly shut down the rally, putting out the next three batters.
In the bottom of the third, play was suspended with two outs and runners on first and third. Sayre held a 3-1 lead.
When play resumed Wednesday night, Sayre loaded the bases courtesy of an intentional walk. Then, David Northrup drew a walk after working a full count. The base on balls pushed Garrity across the plate for another run, and Sayre led 4-1.
From there, Sayre’s Luke Horton dominated on the mound and his teammates provided strong defense behind him. In the final four innings, Sayre allowed only one more batter than the minimum to come to the plate. Horton struck out eleven while Garrity and Hubbard combined for four assists, a putout and no errors in the middle of the infield. The Wildcats did not score.
Sayre continued to make Athens pay for mistakes in the field. Garrity scored again, this time on a wild pitch to make it 5-1.
Sayre tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Brayden Horton hit a sacrifice fly to center field which scored Tanner Green. Luke Horton hit a single to left field which scored Garrity. Those two runs ended all scoring for the game at 7-1.
Garrity led Sayre at the plate with a 4-4 game scoring four runs. Luke Horton went 2-3 from the plate with a walk, a run and an RBI.
Luke Horton pitched the complete game for Sayre striking out 11, walking one and allowing four hits.
Karter Rude, Caleb Nichols, Jaren Glisson and Mason Lister each got one hit for Athens.
Lister pitched the complete game for Athens, striking out eight, walking four and allowing six hits.
Both teams are in action again today. Sayre hosts Wellsboro while Athens travels to Williamson.
