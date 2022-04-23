TIOGA CENTER – Fresh off an 11-4 victory over rival Newark Valley on Thursday, the Tioga baseball team did not skip a beat Friday afternoon on the offensive side of things. The Tigers scored multiple runs in every inning to take down Marathon in an IAC crossover game by a score of 20-6.
Marathon got on the scoreboard first with two runs in the top of the first. In Tioga’s half of the inning, they produced a trio of runs and would never give up the lead for the rest of the contest.
They would also put up three runs in the third, fourth and six innings. The Tigers exploded offensively for six runs in the fifth inning. That was a part of a 9-0 stretch in two innings to build on a three-run lead in the fourth.
The hot bat for the home team was Drew Macumber, who compiled three hits and three runs in four at bats. Recording two hits in the 14-run victory were Casey Stoughton, Cobe Whitmore, Ethan Perry, and Josh Reis.
Showing speed around the bases was the duo of Shea Bailey and Gavin Godfrey. Bailey returned home safely four times, while Godfrey showed his running back speed with three trips around.
Whitmore had another impressive day on the mound for the Tigers, pitching 5 2/3 innings. In that time, he gave up just four hits and three earned runs, while also scoring three runs with his two hits at the plate in a solid all-around game.
Ian Gacek led the way for the Olympians at the plate as he tallied three hits and scored three runs.
With the victory, the Tigers improve to 5-1 on the season while Marathon drops to 1-6.
Tioga will be back in action today with the third of three consecutive days of games. They will travel east for a non-conference matchup with the Deposit-Hancock Eagles for an 11 a.m. start. The Tigers softball team will also travel with the baseball team for their own matchup against the Eagles.
Waverly 5, Lansing 2
WAVERLY — After falling behind 2-0 in the top of third inning, Waverly responded with four runs in the bottom of the frame and tacked on one more in the fifth en route to a 5-2 win over Dryden on Friday.
Ty Beeman hit a game-tying 2-RBI single in the third inning, which scored Jay Pipher and Thomas Hand.
Bryce Bailey then scored on a passed ball to give Waverly the lead, and Joey Tomasso hit an RBI single to make the score 4-2.
Bailey added an RBI single in the fourth.
Bailey finished the day with two hits and an RBI, and Pipher added two more hits.
Beeman, Tomasso and Hand all had one hit apiece for Waverly.
Pipher also earned the win on the mound. He allowed two hits and two runs and struck out nine in a complete-game performance.
Waverly will host Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at 11 a.m. today.
SVEC 22, Whitney Point 0
WHITNEY POINT — The bats caught fire for the Spencer-Van Etten/Candor baseball team on Friday and the Eagles routed Whitney Point 22-0.
SVEC scored in every inning of the game, including 14 runs in the sixth.
Leading the way on offense for SVEC were Logan Jewell and Kameron Smith, who each had three hits and scored three runs.
Devin Beach and Cody Sayre both had two hits and crossed home twice in the win.
Every player in SVEC’s starting lineup reached base.
The Eagles will take the field again today at 11 a.m. against Waverly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.