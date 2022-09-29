TIOGA CENTER – The Tioga Lady Tigers field hockey team celebrated Senior Night on Wednesday but fell to Spencer-Van Etten/Candor by a score of 1-0.
In the first quarter of play, SVEC would control possession for a majority of the time and recorded three shots on goal, but failed to connect as the Tioga defense held strong.
Tioga would make a push late in the frame, but their one shot on goal would be turned away by Katelyn Klym to keep things knotted at zero.
After both teams struggled to put anything together near the goal in the second quarter, SVEC would get a lift late with only 3:08 remaining in the half, with Taya Sousa connecting on a pass from Reagan Sudnikovich to give them a 1-0 lead at the break.
SVEC would put together a few runs in the third quarter – recording five shots on goal – but Gillette would turn them all away and keep Tioga within striking distance heading into the fourth.
Tioga would valiantly put together an improved effort on offense and get a few opportunities to tie things up late, but Klym would save both shots on goal to preserve the win for SVEC by a final count of 1-0.
SVEC outshot Tioga 18-4 during the contest, with Gillette recording 17 saves and Klym recording four.
Tioga will be back on the field on Friday when they take on Owego Free Academy at 4:30 p.m. at home.
SVEC hosts Marathon on Friday at 4:30 p.m. as well.
