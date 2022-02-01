TUNKHANNOCK — A number of Athens swimmers posted top-10 placements in Saturday’s very competitive Ernie Shartle Invitational.

The top Wildcats finisher was Brooke Kopatz, who placed placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke. Teagan Williams was seventh in the 500 free and ninth in the 200 free.

Also for Athens in the meet — which did not keep team scores — Ethan Hicks was ninth in the 100 back, and Taylar Fisher was 10th in the 200 individual medley.

Athens will travel to Elk Lake on Tuesday.

